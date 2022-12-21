Lee County is losing three longtime public servants who have decided not to seek re-election next year. Together, the three have spent more than 75 years in elected office and stand as examples of what makes our local communities work.
District 3 Constable Phil Gann is stepping down after nearly 40 years. Gann, who was first elected in 1983, has served with 16 supervisors, 13 judges, 10 constables, six sheriffs and three justice court clerks.
Gann said he is proud of his long, successful career, noting that he is one of the longest-serving elected officials in Lee County’s history.
He said the key to his long success has been to "treat others the way you want to be treated." It is also why so many people respect him and his service.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan is leaving after six terms. He became the first Republican elected to the Lee County Board of Supervisors in 1999 and currently serves as the board president.
“I give God all the glory, praise and honor for allowing me this long tenure in office. Without the love and support of my wife and daughters, I could not have succeeded. I am very grateful to the people of the first district for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve them,” Morgan said last month when announcing his retirement.
Of his accomplishments during his decades in office, Morgan said he was most proud of the work the board did to help persuade Toyota to open its plant in Blue Springs.
District 5 Lee County Supervisor Billy Joe Holland has also chosen to retire at the end of what will be his third term.
"It was a good run. I enjoyed it, but I’m ready to go to the house,” Holland told supporters during his announcement.
Holland's 12 years as a supervisor is only part of his service to the county. Counting his time on the board, Holland said he has worked for the county for more than 25 years.
These men have served well. Their decisions may not have always been popular, but they have served faithfully. And that is all we can ask of our public servants.
And now it is time for new blood and fresh ideas. Gann, in announcing his retirement, made it a point to say he wanted to give people interested in running time to consider their options. That is noble, and all three should be praised for making the announcement in plenty of time for others to make a decision before qualifying opens in January.
We hope more people will consider getting involved in elected politics. It is crucial to our representative democracy that those who are governed regularly seek to be among those who govern.
