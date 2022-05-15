Mississippi is once again facing a probable federal lawsuit, this time as the result of significant issues with the Department of Corrections' management of the Mississippi State Penitentiary.
The U.S. Department of Justice released a report last month detailing what it called "severe, systematic" conditions at Parchman, as the state prison is commonly known. These problems have been "exacerbated by serious deficiencies in staffing and supervision,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
The DOJ report found that only 206 out of 417 officer positions at Parchman have been filled. And while funding is part of the issue, it is by far not the only one. Located in a sparsely populated Delta region within Sunflower County, Parchman is a decrepit facility that struggles to recruit workers despite increasing levels of pay in recent years thanks to efforts by Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain and the Legislature.
The likely reality is that Parchman cannot be fixed. Instead, it is time to look at building a new state penitentiary somewhere else, leveraging regional facilities and investing more money in diversion programs to help lower incarceration rates.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, during an editorial board meeting with the Daily Journal this month, called the future of Parchman "an economic decision."
“Parchman is horrific,” Hosemann said. “Whether or not it can be maintained is problematic to me. I will just tell you we’ve got a lot of money right there. We have difficulty with staffing. Of course, we have a lot of outmigration in the Delta.”
If not the first, Hosemann is surely the highest profile state leader to publicly raise the possibility that it is time to move beyond Parchman. He said closing the Delta prison and building a new facility elsewhere is "on the table" for him.
Of course, strides have been made at Parchman. Since being appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves in 2020, Cain has instituted several changes, including moving some inmates to another facility, seeking and securing additional funding for prison personnel pay raises, and instituting rehabilitation programs. But while these changes have not gone unnoticed by the DOJ, they are almost assuredly not enough.
Come June 8, the deadline triggered by the DOJ report release, the feds are expected to file suit against Mississippi. That will begin a long and costly ordeal. How long and how costly, however, will be determined by how state leaders respond to the report and the efforts they undertake to address the systematic issues plaguing Parchman.
And the first step taken should be down a path that ultimately leads us away from Parchman.