We are a land of laws. Break those laws, and you are punished. You may have to pay a fine, make restitution, serve jail time or all of the above. But when you have completed your sentence, you are to be returned to normal society.
But we all know that is not true, at least not for everyone. Commit a felony, regardless of what it is, and you may never vote again, even after paying your debt to society.
In Mississippi, felons who have completed their sentence have only two recourses by which they can regain voting rights. One is to seek a gubernatorial pardon, which is increasingly rare. The other is to petition the Legislature, a convoluted and rarely effective method.
First, one has to find a lawmaker to file a bill to restore your voting rights. That bill has to pass out of committee, never a given, then pass both houses of the Legislature, a far more difficult task.
Both paths are left to the whims of elected officials who know little — if anything — of a person’s case and who are more concerned about political ramifications than judicial prudence.
Mississippi is the only state in the nation that requires legislative action for suffrage restoration. Every other state leaves it to the judicial system to manage, which is exactly where it belongs.
Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, believes this is where it belongs, too. He’s created a bill that takes a step in that direction, but the bill is woefully inadequate. Bain, chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee, seems aware of this. He also knows current political realities all but doom meaningful reform.
For whatever reason, too many politicians believe that to restore voting rights for people who have paid their debt to society is to be soft on crime. Many of these same people are ones who profess Judeo-Christian beliefs as a guiding principle in their work, yet they overlook the many teachings that value the restoration of a person into society once they have made amends for their misdeeds.
As a land of laws, we must prize rehabilitation as highly as we do punishment. Punishment, after all, is meant as a means to teach, correct and restore a person to acceptable societal norms. The more severe the crime, the more severe the punishment because more is required for that restoration process. In some cases, there is no path to restoration, thus special registration requirements or sentences of life in prison or death are handed out.
It is time Mississippi joined the rest of the country in providing a better way for people to reclaim their right to vote. Our current system is flawed, and it is not reflective of the ideals so many of our elected officials profess to hold.