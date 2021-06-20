Two things seem clear: The Legislature will pass a medical marijuana bill, and that bill will be more restrictive than the law adopted by the voters last year.
What remains most uncertain is when the Legislature will finally act.
Had the Mississippi Supreme Court not struck down the state’s voter initiative process, the law created by Initiative 65 would have taken effect July 1. For the past six months, the state and private industry have worked to prepare. Now, that work is largely for naught. Until the Legislature acts, nobody knows what new regulations will have to be drafted, how the tax structure will need to be set up and where dispensaries can locate.
Even if the Legislature was to act tomorrow, there is no way the law could go into effect July 1 unless lawmakers simply adopted the language of Initiative 65, which will not happen.
It is hard to know exactly how much time will be needed between a bill’s passage and its enactment, but suffice to say that every day lawmakers allow to pass is another day Mississippians who need this treatment will continue to suffer.
The idea that lawmakers need more hearings on a medical marijuana bill is almost laughable. For one thing, the push for such legislation has been around for years. Past that, Mississippi has spent the last two years keenly focused on the ins and outs of how a medical marijuana system should operate. Legislative opponents of Initiative 65 came up with (a purposefully rather weak) alternative system that appeared on the ballot last year. And during this legislative system, a medical marijuana bill was a big focus of debate.
The hold up is simply between House and Senate leaders, who continue to dig in their heels wanting the other side to offer more concessions. Also at play are interested parties from other states who stand to benefit financially and were effectively cut out of the process under Initiative 65.
Then there is this: Some state leaders continue to oppose medical marijuana, and while they may see such a bill as inevitable, they do not mind delaying it as long as possible.
All of this is simply petty politics. It is ugly. And it comes at the price of the suffering of people in need. It is past time for lawmakers to act. A good bill should be passed by July 1 so it can be enacted as soon as possible.