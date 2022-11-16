With a new Congress preparing to take office in January, among the first orders of business in the House of Representatives should be to end proxy voting and force members back to the chamber to conduct the people’s business.
Proxy voting in the House started during the height of the pandemic. It was an imperfect but needed solution in the face of the threat from COVID-19. Proxy voting allowed members present to cast votes for members who were not present. There were safeguards in place to ensure the votes casts were accurate and reflected the will of the members not present.
However, with the release of a COVID-19 vaccine and the decline of the severity of the disease, proxy voting is no longer needed. As most of society has returned to pre-pandemic ways of life, so too should Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has continually extended the proxy voting. Most recently, Pelosi on Nov. 10 extended proxy voting until Dec. 25 because “a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus.” (The Senate, it should be noted, does not use proxy voting.)
Republicans will take over the majority in January, and it is expected that they will end proxy voting. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, has long said he wants to force all members back to the Capitol and ensure voting takes place in-person. He and other Republicans have used it as a partisan issue.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
“We will immediately reopen the Capitol and end the Democrat proxy voting and remote work schemes that have inflicted untold damage to this institution,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Republican colleagues, according to The Hill.
McCarthy is right that proxy voting is harmful to the institution. It limits the amount of face-to-face debate and interaction that can sometimes lead to better policy. That is going to be especially needed in this upcoming session.
But to claim that proxy voting is simply a Democratic abuse is dishonest.
“It’s bull---- the Democrats can just call a last-minute vote knowing half their caucus are free to vote by proxy," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told the Austin American-Statesman in August. “And it’s perhaps even higher level bull---- that many Republicans (even ones who signed litigation challenging it) similarly proxy vote and stay on vacation while those of us trying to defend any semblance of fidelity to the Constitution and respect of the institution to look each other in the eye and treat our offices with respect…”
There was a time that proxy voting was needed. That time has passed. When Republicans take control of the House in January, regardless of who is speaker, proxy voting must end.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.