Last week the role local media play in ensuring transparency in government was on full display, and in both instances, the Daily Journal was proud to be a leading voice.
In one incident, former Gov. Phil Bryant released text and email messages related to the welfare scandal that has rocked Mississippi, with more than $77 million in taxpayer money meant for the poor misspent on other endeavors that often enriched the already well-to-do.
Bryant says he released every message related to the scandal, though that claim is now in doubt given that text messages not appearing in the released documents had been published previously by various media outlets.
That aside, these documents could have very well been sealed from public view were it not for the Daily Journal, Mississippi Free Press and Mississippi Today. We worked with these other news outlets to intervene in a civil lawsuit where defendants had subpoenaed Bryant's records from his time in office. Bryant sought for them to be sealed. We argued otherwise.
These records are public documents. They were created by Bryant while serving as governor and therefore are public records open to anyone — not just the press, but to any member of the public.
In requesting the documents be sealed, Bryant claimed executive privilege. Of course, executive privilege for the governor does not exist in Mississippi. Had we not intervened, a Hinds County judge could have sealed the records, but because of our efforts she never had to make that decision. Bryant decided to release the records, doing so publicly at the same time he provided them to the court.
As we said in our filings, Bryant has not been accused of any crime, and we had no expectation that those records would prove anything one way or the other. Our goal was to ensure that public records remained public. We achieved that goal.
The second example was closer to home, where a Union County judge entered a ruling not only sealing records related to a stabbing trial there but also barring anyone — including the press — from publishing the records already legally obtained through the court. Such an order — barring the publication or reporting of information already legally obtained — is called prior restraint, and it is a blatant violation of the First Amendment.
We talked to legal experts in Mississippi and across the country to illustrate how far afield this judge had gone. And, in amazingly fortuitous timing, the U.S. Supreme Court last week — in a wholly unrelated case — released an opinion that reiterated the unconstitutionality of prior restraint.
Had we not taken the judge to task, he might have continued to operate in complete disregard for the parts of the Constitution with which he disagrees. That cannot be allowed.
Transparency is vital to a strong democracy, and such transparency must be demanded at all levels of government. When leaders disregard the rights of those they govern, the people become subjects to tyranny, not participants in democracy. As part of the press, we take seriously our role in ensuring such transparency.
