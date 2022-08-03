Cooper Dixon, with Dixon's Safety Consulting, leads a table top security exercise with Tupelo School District security, administrators and Tupelo Police on Monday morning. The meeting also covered potential situations like tornadoes and fire.
The threat of school shootings has, unfortunately, become a way of life. When you consider the number of schools across the country, such events are few and statistically unlikely to happen in any given area at any given time. But with the toll they take, the damage they inflict, the utter carnage they leave behind — any discussion of statistics seems cold and unfeeling.
With even the most remote chance of such a threat to our students, the only recourse is to prepare as if the unthinkable is inevitable.
The Tupelo Public School District takes the threat seriously. They, like many districts in our area, train on active shooter drills, create emergency plans and continually talk about safety to keep it top-of-mind among educators and students.
This week, TPSD members partnered with the Tupelo Police Department and Dixon Safety Consulting to review safety plans, not only for active shooter situations but also for natural disasters such as tornadoes.
The great news is that Dixon Safety Consulting gave the district an A rating on its safety assessment. That means the hard work and planning of the past is in good order.
It also allows the district to focus on other aspects, particularly, in this case, the aftermath of a crisis situation: what should be the responses from the school, first responders and the community in the event of an emergency?
Later in the week, school officials will participate in an active shooter training at the police academy. They will use a simulator to step through possible scenarios.
It is a sad reality that our schools must train for such possibilities, and much work could be done by those outside education to help prevent such attacks. At the same time, it is reassuring to all that our schools are taking such a threat seriously. We applaud their work, and pray their training is never needed.
