Our nation continues to reel after 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old mass shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It came just 10 days after another mass shooter — also 18 — killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
These shootings, sadly, are nothing new. The death tolls, while high, aren't even records. But the heinous nature of both — the children lost in Texas and the clear racist motivation in New York — have elevated the chilling effects of both.
Sadly, the more we learn about what took place in Uvalde, the worse it gets. It has become clear that the shooter was outside the school for 12 minutes before he entered. Police numbering close to 20 waited about an hour in the hallway down the room from where the shooter barricaded himself, shooting and killing students and teachers, before they breached the door and took him out. During that inexplicable delay, students and teachers inside were calling 911 begging for help.
Immediately, the debate over what to do next raged. And that is fine. The idea that any mass shooting is politicized simply from the outrage of people seeking solutions is an absurd one. Such recriminations often come from one side not liking the solutions proposed by the other side.
But what we need is not one side vs. another side. We do not need factions and fighting. What we need, desperately, are solutions. However, we will not find solutions if we cannot first find some semblance of unity.
To start, our leaders should take the stance that everything is on the table — at least at first — so everyone can be heard. No, the government is never going to take everyone's guns. Nor should they. And, no, we are not going to turn our schools into maximum security fortresses of learning. Nor should we.
But perhaps it is time to strengthen our background check laws and make the legal age to purchase magazine-fed rifles 21 like we do for handguns. And perhaps we do need to provide more funding for securing our classrooms and hiring adequate armed security for our schools.
We most definitely need to invest more money in mental health care in this country. Mississippi is a prime example of how poorly we do with providing adequate mental health care, as evidenced by our ongoing fight with the federal government over our failing system. (Not to mention the hundreds of millions Texas recently cut from mental health in its state budget.)
But these are long-term discussions that will take time. The answers are not easy, so the solutions will be neither quickly decided nor implemented. What we need in the meantime is something that can bring unity to our nation, a common goal of which everyone can be proud.
One idea would be for the nation to come together and build a new school for the children of Uvalde. We have seen the generous outpouring of support for the families of the victims in Texas and New York. The fundraising efforts to assist families with burial costs and to provide assistance in the aftermath of such tragedy has been swift and inspiring.
But perhaps we should take that further. The thought of those students and teachers having to return to that school this fall seems almost unfathomable now. We talk about mental health, so one must wonder the emotional trauma that will undoubtedly be associated with a return to those halls.
Of course, building a school is an expensive and timely endeavor, too. But through private fundraising, federal funding and even allocations from states across the country, the cost could quickly and easily be handled. Clearing red tape should be of no concern for the Texas Legislature and Congress. And certainly there are contractors there and across the country who would gladly send workforces to make the build go as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Building a new school will not solve the problem with gun violence we have in this country, but it will give us a chance to find inspiration and unity. And if we are to have a chance at finding real solutions to gun violence and mass shootings, then we are going to have to approach it as a unified people willing to work together.
Rebuilding in Uvalde could be the first step in finding that common ground.