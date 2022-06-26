The U.S. Supreme Court did the right thing with its ruling in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. While overturning Roe vs. Wade is shocking and disturbing for many, both conservative and liberal legal scholars alike have long admitted that the legal rationale behind the 1973 ruling was thin at best.
While Roe vs. Wade is no longer the law of the land, abortion itself is not illegal. Instead, abortion can now be regulated by the states.
In Mississippi, at least immediately, that means abortions will be prohibited except in pregnancies resulting from a rape reported to law enforcement or where the health of the mother is threatened. No exception has been made for incest. These, admittedly, will be among some of the strictest rules in the country.
But there are two things that state leaders should consider in this new post-Roe world.
The first is whether or not the 2007 trigger law that outlines abortion regulations with Roe overturned is the right answer. We know from polling hundreds of our subscribers that very few people believe abortion should be completely illegal. Instead, they want exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother. And while our polling is not scientific, it represents a large sample size for the Northeast Mississippi population that is also even more conservative than the state as a whole.
Forcing women to report rapes before they can have an abortion may sound like a good plan in theory. The thought process is that a) perpetrators should be held responsible, and b) it cuts down on false claims just for the sake of getting an abortion. However, a preponderance of the evidence tells us that victims of sexual assault and rape often never report the actions or only do so years later due to extreme emotional difficulties arising from an unbelievably traumatic experience.
At the very least, more consideration and study should be done on the exceptions. Ideally, the people of Mississippi would be able to vote on exactly what abortion laws should be. The desire to do so was overwhelmingly clear in the SurveyMonkey polling amongst our subscribers.
The second thing we must do as a state is provide more care for pregnant women, young mothers and children. Mississippi has some of the highest rates of infant mortality, problem pregnancies and pregnancy-related deaths in the nation. Our Child Protection Services and Department of Human Services are overwhelmed and lacking in resources. And too many of our people live at or below the poverty line.
We absolutely applaud and rejoice in the sanctity of life that will be preserved with the Supreme Court's ruling. However, we are not blind to the challenges those lives will face.
The Legislature must be bold in what they do next. Extending postpartum care to one year should be a must. Expanding Medicaid should be a given. Significantly increasing funding to CPS and MDHS so they can hire more case workers and support staff is a necessity. Creating more opportunities for child care grants, revisiting assistance for food, and exploring how we provide better education and job opportunities for people with young families are all parts of a larger solution.
Our state leaders have all said they want Mississippi to be the best place for children to be born and raised. They have said that being pro-life does not end with stopping abortion. Now that Roe is overturned, no more time can be wasted in providing for the most vulnerable among us.
There is much work to be done. It will be costly. But it will be worth it if we can provide for those young lives so many have been fighting to save for nearly 50 years.