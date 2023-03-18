Gallup last month released a poll that showed a deep divide between Americans who believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over and those who don't. In fact, given the slight margin of error in the poll, the difference was statistically even.
According to the poll conducted from Feb. 21-28, 51% of Americans say the pandemic is ongoing, while 49% believe it is over. Those believing the pandemic to be over have slowly but steadily risen since July 2022, according to Gallup's data.
The February poll also showed that 25% of Americans are still very or somewhat concerned about catching COVID. Similarly, the poll found that 31% had worn masks in the last seven days.
While there is no state-level data, we decided to poll our subscribers, who overwhelmingly live in Northeast Mississippi. Though not scientific, the 502 respondents offer quite a significant sample size.
Not surprisingly, 70% of respondents said they believe the pandemic is over.
What was surprising, considering the overwhelming number of those who believe we have weathered the pandemic and no longer face its threat, is the 44% of respondents who said they still wear a mask sometimes (40%) or always (4%).
Finally, we asked people what it would take for them to consider the pandemic to be over. Here are a few of the responses, which pretty much cover the general thoughts of those responding:
"COVID is here to stay like other dangerous illnesses."
"That the case count goes down to practically nothing and there are very few deaths caused by COVID."
"I assume a pandemic is over when the health care system is not overburdened."
"I don't really know how to answer that. It seems to me the media and our government just report what they want to. I have zero trust in our political system!"
"I wear a mask when it’s required such as some doctor visits. I believe the pandemic is over because it seems to be under control and has become a normal part of life like the flu."
"I consider it over. There are still outbreaks of COVID here and there, but it’s much better controlled now, similar to how the flu is controlled. We should all still be careful, as before, but the pandemic is over."
In January, the World Health Organization said COVID-19 remains a global health emergency, but that the pandemic is at a "transition point." These numbers reflect that same sentiment among Americans.
