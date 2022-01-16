Last week was a busy one for the Legislature.
The Senate passed a medical marijuana bill.
The House passed an income tax elimination bill.
And both chambers introduced separate proposals for a teacher pay raise, with the House passing their bill.
These are not small matters. In fact, they are among the most watched issues for this session, and they portend blockbuster days ahead.
The biggest issue yet to receive any kind of action is the spending of $1.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The main reason appears to be that there is little agreement among the top three state leaders as to how these moneys should be spent — or even if they are a priority for this session.
Medical marijuana has dominated the headlines. The Senate bill passed relatively easily, despite a lot of failed attempts to drastically change the compromise proposal reached after months of public hearings and backdoor wrangling last year. The Senate vote was veto-proof, which is noteworthy as Gov. Tate Reeves has threatened to veto the bill in its current form.
The House is expected to pass the Senate bill, but what it will ultimately look like is still in question.
As for a teacher pay raise, that is as close to a sure-thing as you can get. Any uncertainty lies in the details. The overall amounts from the House and Senate plans are very close, with more money coming sooner from the House and the Senate plan being more long-term focused. Either way, teachers should be getting a significant, well-deserved raise.
Then things get tricky, with Speaker Philip Gunn heavily invested in his income tax elimination plan. It passed with solid bipartisan support after a few concessions were made to garner Democratic votes, cutting car tag taxes being key to that effort. Gunn didn’t need Democrats for the bill to pass in the House, but it makes it a more attractive bill for the Senate.
In the Senate, the bill faces little support from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. Like many opponents, Hosemann doesn’t think the state can afford to completely eliminate such a large revenue stream. Instead, he wants a significant cut to the income tax and modification of other tax codes.
Last year, Gunn held certain legislation hostage in an attempt to get Senate support for an income tax bill. This year’s bill is different, more attractive to more people. But whether Gunn can find Senate support is still a big if.
Which bring us to the fate of negotiations over ARPA and other issues. Gunn is expected to give little on ARPA or other nonessential bills if he doesn’t get income tax elimination passed. He has already publicly stated that that bill was his top priority.
So while it is great to see big items getting early votes, there is still much work to be done. Even medical marijuana and a teacher pay raise could still fail. And with Hosemann, Gunn and Reeves all pushing different priorities, we fear key pieces of legislation could die at the hands of personal political agendas.