Last Monday was the second of five federal holidays where we will not have a printed Daily Journal. This is a business decision to help save on the cost of printing on what is already a low circulation and advertising day.
While we know this is not ideal for some of our readers, we are still producing a product online and remain committed to doing so on days we do not print the paper. We are not moving to an online-only publication. This is one of several misconceptions about the changes with our online product. The Daily Journal’s website has been free to everyone after having a hard paywall several years ago. As we’ve grown our online audience and battled the changes in the industry, we know that we cannot afford to give our content away for free online. Otherwise, what’s the point in having a subscription?
We’ve also heard both positives and negatives to our partial paywall. The main question we’ve received is how do we decide what is free and what is paid. If it is content you can get anywhere, it will remain free on our website. However, we create a lot of content that you can only get from our reporters. Where else, other than today’s front page, will you read about Project SEARCH and how it is changing the lives of students with disabilities? Or how about the personality profiles we produce as part of our Local Folks series? Investigations, deeper reads into issues that impact your community; this is what you get from the Daily Journal. Some readers say this should all be free, but in order for us to continue to serve the community, we must look at subscriptions on all platforms.
We’ve had a great response to the tiered payments for our website (week pass, month pass, year pass) and believe this is the best approach to start charging for our content online.
We’ve had a few setbacks in this transition, primarily current subscribers that cannot access paywall content. If you are a current subscriber, digital access is included in your subscription. If you encounter any issues, please contact circulation@journalinc.com, and we’ll assist with your account.
Our circulation team has helped countless subscribers set up their online account, and we had a few readers visit our office last week to receive one-on-one help with their account.
These are necessary changes we must carry out as we navigate what the future of the Daily Journal looks like. There will be trial and error, but we remain committed to be the paper of record for Northeast Mississippi.