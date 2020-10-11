The opinion page is a place to debate and challenge one another to think about various topics and viewpoints. While we offer a mix of local and national columnists, my hope is this space will continue to grow and feature more local voices, much like how we’ve added more diverse voices to our news pages.
In the coming weeks, we will run different local columnists who have shown interest in contributing to our opinion page. I welcome any feedback to their columns, whether you’d like to speak to me personally or if you’d like to submit a letter to the editor. We also provide ways to reach out to the author, if you’d like to continue the conversation directly with them.
It’s important to remember that while you may not agree with the opinions of those on this page, this is a place for various voices to be heard. This does not mean the paper has taken a certain stance on a topic or leans one way politically. Rather, we’re allowing all of you to be part of the conversation and offering different viewpoints. What will not be tolerated is hateful language that does nothing to move the conversation forward.
As a reminder, our columns run about 550-600 words, and we ask that you submit a headshot and brief tagline about yourself. If a column is a bit much, you can also submit a letter to the editor.
Letters can be submitted to opinion@journalinc.com and can be no longer than 350 words. Submissions must include your name, hometown and contact number to verify the letter. Our policy is that the same writer may not have more than one letter published within a 30-day window.
In addition to adding more local voices in this space, I’m pleased to announce the Daily Journal has two additions to our editorial board staff. While we have a couple people from the Journal on the board, I love adding in voices from the community. Our current community members are Zell Long and Bennett Mize. Joining them are Stewart McMillan and the Rev. Richard Price.
I feel strongly about adding voices specifically from educational and religious backgrounds, as these are pillars of the community and the Journal’s coverage.
Stewart McMillan is a Tupelo native who recently joined the CREATE Foundation to work with the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund. Stewart’s passion for education runs deep, as she’s worked for Teach for America in Nashville before returning to Mississippi. Before joining CREATE, she worked with Tupelo Public School District, helping TPSD receive designation as a District of Innovation.
Rev. Richard Price moved to Tupelo three years ago, taking on the role of senior minister of North Green Street Church of Christ. The North Carolina native was previously an associate minister at a church in Harlem. You will also occasionally see a column from Rev. Price on our Friday Religion page.
As we wrote last year, our editorial board discusses possible editorial topics, as well as the stance the Journal will take on various issues. I am pleased to have such a strong, diverse group of community voices represented as part of this board and look forward to continuing the conversation with all of you.