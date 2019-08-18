My journalism career has taken me across the southeast and on adventures I never thought possible, but nothing has been more challenging or rewarding than coming home and leading the newsroom of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Over the last year, I’ve focused on growing the Journal’s digital audience. I had the pleasure of serving as co-editor alongside my good friend, Chris Kieffer, and am proud to now be the executive editor. In this role, I oversee the reporters and news content for the Journal and our seven weekly publications. No, there was no fanfare or big announcement when I moved into this new position; but anyone that knows me will tell you that’s fitting to my personality. I’m low-key – always working and staying out of the spotlight.
This is a role I do not take lightly, and I take pride in the progress we’ve made in the newsroom. In the last year, our overall digital traffic and users have grown 40 percent. Our content is also easy to access on our mobile app, which has more than 40,000 downloads. We’re doing all of this while maintaining a viable print product, not only in Tupelo, but at each of our weeklies.
You may notice the bylines of our weekly reporters appearing more in the Journal. Integration is a vital part of the success we’ve had in the last year. To be candid, the Journal is not immune to the problems our industry has faced over the last decade. The Tupelo newsroom is the smallest it’s ever been, but with our weekly publications, our combined newsroom is the largest in the state.
In today’s 1A story by Danny McArthur, we have several voices from throughout Northeast Mississippi. That’s due to teamwork from reporters in those communities. You’re going to see more of this in the future as we’re now operating as one newsroom to help shape these stories.
You’ve seen a renewed focus on investigative reporting and you will continue to see more going forward. As the past week has shown, not every story we write will be positive, but that will not stop us from uncovering the truth. There are many, many stories to be told. We’re going to find those stories, report them fairly, and demand accountability in our community.
And you should want that from your local newspaper.
With the internet and social media, we know you can get news from other places. But you can only get truly in-depth, local reporting from us. In the month leading up to the primary election, we ran a series focusing on key issues the state is facing, including healthcare and education. We tackle crime, homelessness and the countless other topics about which our readers need to know, including highlighting the good in our area. Our community is one with many voices with many different things to say, all of which have a place to be heard here.
We have tremendous talent throughout our company, and I’m excited for the future. Journalism is important, now more than ever. We will not back down or be held back by changes in our industry. Know that you have a committed group of reporters covering your community and we’re not going anywhere, because #localjournalismmatters.