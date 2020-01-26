Last week, we had the first of a few days this year where we will not print the Daily Journal but still offer the paper as an e-edition on our website. While we’ve heard the negative about the change, we’ve also received calls from many of our loyal readers wanting to set up their online accounts.
I previously wrote about the difficulties we face in this industry, and while Journal Inc. is unique in our structure, we are not immune to the problems all newspapers face. Our audience is moving toward digital, and we have to navigate the habits of our readers in the best way possible while remaining committed to providing a quality product 364 days of the year.
The Daily Journal’s website hit all-time records in 2019. This is in part because of our great digital team, led by our digital editor John Luke McCord, who has managed the implementation of our strategy on our website and on social media. As part of our success, we have around 1.2 million new users, and we continue to trend up month after month.
And now we’ve reached the next phase for our digital product.
Beginning Sunday, Feb. 2, the Daily Journal’s website will have a partial paywall. What does this mean for our readers? News you can get anywhere (crime, breaking news, meeting recaps, game stories, etc.) will be free on our website. You can get that news anywhere, and we will not charge you to access that content.
However, the content unique to the Journal (enterprise, investigations, features, game analysis and columns, etc.) will be behind the paywall. When you click on any of these stories, you will be prompted to select a pass for the day, week, month, or the entire year. We are giving you options and will let you see where your reading habits take you. As for our current subscribers, you will see all of our online content and e-edition as part of your current subscription.
As a media organization, we cannot continue to have all of our content free online. We have a newsroom and production staff to support, and in order to keep doing the important work we’re doing, we have to transition our readership to online subscriptions.
Also know this rollout will not include content from our weekly publications. All of our products are under the djournal.com umbrella, but content from the weeklies will remain free; the current focus is just on content created by our Tupelo reporters.
Also on Feb. 2, we will debut our new e-edition. I’ve talked to many readers about their frustrations with our current product, and we’re excited to give you something more interactive.
The new e-edition will be through PageSuite, which is a platform used by The Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, and The Dallas Morning News, just to name a few. Not only will you have a cleaner presentation in PageSuite, but we will be able to drop multimedia on the pages (videos, photo galleries, podcasts, etc.) that you can view or listen to directly on the page and without leaving the e-edition.
For our e-edition readers, we are working now to convert everyone from our current platform to PageSuite, but if you encounter any issues with your account, our circulation team is ready to help and make this as seamless of a transition as possible.
I hope everyone enjoys the new product. As always, feel free to send me an email and let me know your thoughts. I try my best to reply to as many reader comments as possible, and I look forward to hearing your feedback on our new product.