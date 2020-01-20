Welcome to Tim’s Time. I hope you all had a great Christ-mas and New Year with your family and friends. I wanted to first tell all my readers, that I appreciate you very much and I thank you for your dedication to reading Tim’s Time.
This month, I would like to encourage you to begin a new chapter in your life. As for me, I have made up my mind to forget all the things that happened to me in 2019 and begin fresh.
We just came through a very difficult year. The econ-omy wasn’t the greatest, many people lost their jobs, which in other words caused more problems beyond our control.
As you read this month’s column, please take mental notes and encourage your-self to begin a new chapter in your life.
Your life is what you make of it. We all have choices to make. We all must understand that there will be days where things happen that we cannot control, but then there are many days where we can control what happens by the choices we make.
So start today, and tell yourself … Self, I’m going to start making wiser decisions, I’m going to think before I speak, and I’m going to consider others before I consider myself.
You will go a long way in life, if you just consider the lives of others. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. We must help those who need help, and protect those who need protection.
In closing, take the time to tell somebody that you love them and appreciate them while you have the chance, because tomorrow may be too late. Also, remember nobody is going to change you, but you. Let’s begin a new chapter in our lives today!