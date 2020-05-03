Today I am calling out an ALARM! Help! Help not for me but for the future of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal!
Our town – our area – needs the Journal! It is my sincere belief that the Journal has been the single most important contributor to Tupelo’s and our area’s economic success. It has been crucial to our remarkable progress. No other institution has been as encouraging to the education of our children, as encouraging to our teachers and schools.
No other institution has lifted up our business community, through its spaces for advertising; or through its leadership, by its founder George McLean forming the Community Development Foundation.
No other institution has fostered effective cooperation in our region (through the Commission on Northeast Mississippi).
No other institution has birthed and encouraged our region’s philanthropic giving by giving itself to our community in forming the CREATE Foundation.
No one company, no individual has given more money over the years. In fact, since 1979, the Journal has given $14,000,000 to the CREATE Foundation to support all its good deeds from helping fight hunger, to lifting up young students, to growing leaders for our community, and to help individuals make thousands of gifts to causes dear to our hearts.
Finally, it has been the voice of the Tupelo Spirit shining a light on our people at our best to be role models for us all to do our parts. No one else covers our local sports teams!
It has also provided in depth, serious stories on our local government issues, and provided diverse voices through its columnists and editorials.
A word about the complaints I hear about the political point of view of the paper. This week I have heard from two life-long friends who were both very adamantly slamming the Journal for its “point of view.” One said, “The Journal has abandoned its roots as a voice of progress.” The other said, “The reason I’m mad is that it ignores conservative writers.” Personally, I truly believe that if we can’t read and understand that columnists like Bill Crawford and Walter Williams come at life from difficult angles we haven’t been honestly trying to read different writers to see if we might find some truth in each or not. Our country has become so polarized that we have refused to listen and only read our own bubble’s condemnations.
The Journal is still a place a reasonable, intelligent person can find both, if he or she is willing to. This is a mighty reason to keep the Journal afloat.
I believe sustaining the Journal is a wise investment. A year’s subscription to the print edition plus free digital use is 49 cents a day.
For only the digital it is only $1.99 for a week or 22 cents a day for a one-year subscription.
For advertisers, the print paper is read in 18,000 homes on weekdays and on Sundays 20,000 homes. We at Reed’s have continued to find it a valuable channel to deliver our messages to our customers and potential customers.
In closing, The Journal is adapting to the changing media landscape with its digital edition and marketing applications.
The pandemic has, understandably, cut advertising budgets to the bone.
For the Journal to remain the viable heartbeat of Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi that it has always been, all of us that are able to need to step up and pitch in. If we have something to advertise, advertise. If our business or profession do not need to advertise, then perhaps send out messages (as Reed’s did) of hope or thanks to our front-line fighters of coronavirus or to your employees. Purchase a subscription for someone who does not yet subscribe.
The Journal is too valuable a part of the Tupelo Spirit – the Northeast Mississippi Spirit – to let it fall victim to the pandemic. The Journal has helped bring Tupelo and our area into the place we are now. Let’s don’t abandon it in this time of need!
Jack Reed Jr.
Tupelo