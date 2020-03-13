Cindy Hyde-Smith has been in the Senate less than two years, but she’s already proven herself a leader when it comes to drug-pricing reform. She recently co-sponsored a bill to stop middlemen in the drug supply chain from clawing back rebates from pharmacies, a practice that indirectly raises Medicare enrollees’ out-of-pocket drug costs.
That’s a good start. But there’s no question that additional reforms are urgently needed. This year, roughly 40 percent of Mississippians will skip doses or otherwise deviate from their prescription regimens due to cost. President Trump even called out the need for action in his State of the Union address in February.
It’s important for our leaders to act wisely, not just quickly. Some of the ideas circulating in Washington are the wrong prescriptions for what ails us.
Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) drug-pricing bill is a prime example of the cure being worse than the disease. The Wyden-Grassley bill uses the iron fist of government to impose price controls and tax hikes on drug companies. In the long run, this heavy-handed approach will hurt patients, not help them.
Almost 20 years ago, Republicans in Washington crafted the Medicare prescription-drug benefit, also known as Medicare Part D. It’s not perfect – nothing made in D.C. is – but it’s been a runaway success for seniors. And it’s also been that rarest of Washington creatures: It has cost hundreds of billions less than originally forecast.
Both its success and its lower-than-expected price tag are the result of Republicans who stuck to their principles. They eschewed Democrats’ calls to include government price controls in the bill that created Part D. Instead, they left insurance companies free to compete for seniors’ business, and let that freedom and competition work. To this day, Democrats continue to call for government price controls inside Part D, oblivious to the reasons that Part D has worked for the past two decades.
Wyden-Grassley would unlearn the lessons of Part D’s success, putting the government in charge of drug prices to an unprecedented degree. The bill proposes to limit price increases to the level of overall inflation – and tax any companies that increase prices above that level.
Price controls are a quick fix with long-term side effects. Limiting price increases, for example, may lead drug companies to set higher initial prices for new drugs, fearful of the inability to raise them later.
The Grassley bill also imposes a new punitive tax on the most expensive drugs, which are often the newest, most innovative and most-difficult to develop. This would severely curtail research into high-cost new treatments and smother the pipeline for new therapies.
We can’t know all the unintended consequences of government price controls on drugs – that’s why they’re unintended. But we do know that elsewhere in the world where they’ve been tried, they lead to less innovation, fewer new drugs and a shrinking pharmaceutical sector. It’s gotten so bad in Europe and much of Asia that the U.S. is now the drug-research center for most of the rest of the world.
To some extent, American patients bear the cost of this, and that isn’t right; Europe is exporting the costs of its socialism to us. But the answer isn’t bigger government, a la Wyden-Grassley – it’s a different bill from Sen. Mike Crapo. His “Lower Costs, More Cures Act” would reduce patients’ drug costs while protecting innovation and research.
The Crapo bill would fix some of the distortions of the original Part D approach – including provisions that impose high costs on seniors who need costly treatments for cancer and rare diseases. It would also create a trade negotiator who’d tackle Europe’s freeloading head-on.
Copying other countries’ bad ideas will only make things worse. Sen. Hyde-Smith is right to address the high cost of medical drugs. For many Mississippians, it is a crisis.
But real crises demand that we remain faithful to our principles. The Crapo bill does that, while the Grassley-Wyden approach reflects Democrats’ misplaced faith in bigger government. The choice should be an easy one.