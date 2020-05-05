Mississippi’s 298 municipalities – cities, towns and villages – provide essential services to communities and citizens. These services can include utilities, zoning, planning, subdivision, economic development, building regulations, solid waste disposal, police and fire protection, and maintaining streets and sidewalks. The municipal clerk is at the center of these services and provides a direct link between citizens and their local governments.
History tells us the municipal clerk holds one of local government’s oldest public offices. The duties of the municipal clerk are found in biblical times when they served as record keepers. The Hebrew translation of town clerk is “Mazkir Ha’ir,” which means city or town “reminder.”
Municipal and deputy clerks serve the changing needs of their communities. In recognition of their valued service, municipal clerks throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries will celebrate the 51st Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week from May 3 through May 9, 2020.
For more than 40 years, the Mississippi State University Extension Service Center for Government and Community Development has offered the state’s municipal clerks an opportunity to achieve both state and national certification in their positions through the Mississippi Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) Program. My work with these programs has allowed me to see firsthand the dedication clerks have for their profession. They ensure that their communities have the resources they need, that citizens receive quality services and that state and federal regulations are met. They eagerly seek professional development opportunities to better serve their local governments. They mentor new clerks in neighboring communities. Many times, they are the first to arrive and the last to leave city hall.
The distinguished political scientist William Bennett Munro stated, “No other office in municipal service has so many contacts. It serves the mayor, the city council, the city manager (when there is one) and all administrative departments without exception. All of them call upon it, almost daily, for some service or information. Its work is not spectacular, but it demands versatility, alertness, accuracy and no end of patience. The public does not realize how many loose ends of city administration this office pulls together.”
Let’s celebrate these unsung heroes in our communities. Let’s honor these individuals who rarely seek recognition for the work they do. It is a great time to learn the name of your municipal clerk and learn about the services they provide. Let them share with you their knowledge about the local community, and most importantly thank them for their service.
