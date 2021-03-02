The citizens of Tupelo have always rolled up their sleeves and done what’s needed to make our city better – identify a problem or challenge, and fix it.
March 20 marks the seventh year for 10 for Tupelo, the award-winning community service event for our All-America City. This is our opportunity to volunteer ten hours of one day to clean up our parks, streets and neighborhoods. It’s a day that brings together people of all ages, races and backgrounds who are all working to improve everyone’s quality of life.
Created by Jesse Bandre when he was president of Tupelo Rotary Club in 2014, the 10 for Tupelo project started with about 200 volunteers picking up litter around schools, parks and tourist areas. It has grown substantially each year and now is Tupelo’s largest service day with participation from over 1,000 volunteers working to improve and beautify our city. 10 for Tupelo won the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Award for the Great America Clean Up event both in 2018 and 2019.
Presenting sponsors this year are Keep Tupelo Beautiful and Tupelo Rotary Club, and the theme is great, with a nod to the King of Rock N Roll, “A little more action. A little less litter.”
Your participation will impact our community in a big way. Litter detracts from our city’s natural beauty, lowers property values and gives our visitors a negative impression. Neighborhoods understand the value of being litter free and are recruiting their residents to clean up. Bristow Acres, Sharon Hills, Haven Acres, Mill Village, Southern Heights, Historic Downtown and Parkhill are just a few that are encouraging residents to take part of this fun day.
The employees of Tupelo City Hall as well as other city departments are participating. Keep Tupelo Beautiful Director Kathryn Rhea said, “If we all work together and spend just 30 minutes picking up litter, it can really make a noticeable difference. And as important as picking up litter is, we must do better and stop littering. The appearance of our community matters. It matters to our quality of life, our children’s future, and to visitors to our area.”
Out of health concerns for volunteers and community, 10 for Tupelo will look a little different this year in order to adhere to social distancing and safety precautions. There will be a drive-through supply pick up in Fairpark, plus you’ll receive a free t-shirt. Dumpsters will be in Fairpark for returning teams to bring back their litter so all can celebrate the fruits of their labor.
Litter clean-up locations will be assigned to volunteers, or you can tackle the project of your choice in your neighborhood or other location. You may come solo or with family, friends, coworkers or neighbors to pick up your supplies between 9 a.m.-noon on March 20. All ages are welcome, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce children to the benefits of giving back to our community. If your schedule prohibits giving 10 full hours, you may volunteer for the amount of time that works for you. The most important thing is your participation!
To learn more information about how you can participate in 10 for Tupelo, you may contact Kathryn Rhea at KTB@tupeloms.gov, or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/10fortupelo. Let’s all show our Tupelo Spirit and give 10 for Tupelo!