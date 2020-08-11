The Tupelo City Council will conduct the annual municipal budget hearings this week and I am very proud of the FY2021 budget which will be presented by our administration. Although we are facing economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to report that Tupelo continues to show incredible financial strength which allows us to continue the successes that we have seen over the past several years. Our budget as presented continues our philosophy to live within our means and pay as we go. With thoughtful adjustments to provide for our loss of revenue due to this health care crisis, our infrastructure improvements, quality of life projects and public safety projects throughout the city will continue without a tax increase. Likewise, the FY2021 budget will include no new debt and will not utilize any rainy day or municipal reserve funds. We are committed to moving forward with projects and initiatives that are good for Tupelo, being mindful of cost and continuing to be good stewards of your money. The proposed 2021 budget of almost 38 million dollars is not only fiscally conservative, but fiscally responsible.
Good financial stewardship of taxpayer dollars has been a bedrock principle of our administration and will continue throughout the last year of this term. Over the past seven years our All-America City has seen record breaking financial success as well as a residential and commercial construction boom. Even in the middle of Covid-19 construction continues in Tupelo at a pace not seen since prior to the financial collapse of 2008.
Our administration has managed the city’s finances through the ups and downs of the last seven years. And through two tornadoes, two periods of civil unrest, other crisis and emergency situations, and a global viral pandemic, we have seen no new taxes and no cutback of city services. We created the State of Mississippi’s first municipal reserve system and have maintained the same 18.5 million dollar balance on our rainy day fund that was in place when we started in 2013. The city of Tupelo continues to maintain a very high bond rating that is reflective of our strong financial position.
While our administration has invested heavily our city, we have managed the city’s debt as responsibly as possible. When I campaigned for re-election in 2017 our city’s general fund debt was down by nearly 8 million dollars. Since that time our city has invested 15 million dollars into refurbishing the BancorpSouth Arena and issued a 10 million dollar bond to make substantial investments in our infrastructure, a record-breaking investment in our city streets, and to fully fund our city’s capital plan for both the FY2020 and FY2021 years. At the end of FY2021 our city’s total debt, including the 15 million dollar arena project, will be up 7 million dollars from 2013, which means we will have eliminated 38 million dollars of 45 million dollars in bond debt over 8 years. That is virtually unheard of in municipal governments across our Nation. As far as the city’s financial management is concerned, however, the more important factor regarding debt management is the fact that the portion of the city budget which is allocated for debt service has not changed in the last seven years. That means that no new taxes or cuts in other services were made to eliminate debt or to make the substantial investments in our city. Again, our city’s sound debt management, including our pay as you go philosophy, has given us the highest bond rating in the State of Mississippi.
Our city is fortunate to have the best Chief Financial Officer in the State. Our CFO, Kim Hanna, has risen to the challenge of creating a sound, responsible budget amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of our department heads, led by our “MVP” Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, has done an incredible job of making difficult decisions in preparing a budget that doesn’t reduce services during a global viral pandemic. Our city is very fortunate to have these outstanding leaders in place and would benefit greatly by their continued leadership in the next term.
While we are very proud of the budget we have submitted, we also recognize inability to provide raises, at this time, to our valued team members. Due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 and future health care costs which will not be known until the end of the year, we will not present cost of living raises during this budget, but we will request that the City Council review the budget in January of 2021 to see if raises are feasible. In January 2021 if certain benchmarks are met, possibly we can provide the raises.
The platform that has guided our administration since 2013 is the “Tupelo Plan.” We created a framework for success that focused on accountability and measurable indicators of success. One of the five pillars used to assess our All America City is the Financial Pillar. There are challenges which these unprecedented times have placed on our city, but our commitment to continuing a fiscally conservative and fiscally responsible policies which will ensure that the City of Tupelo remains financially sound.