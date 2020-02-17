In continuing my series of State of the City departmental accomplishments, this week I’m proud to feature the 2019 successes of BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center. From its grand opening in 1993, the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center has consistently hosted the largest meetings and best performers by offering the highest quality facilities and services.
Some of the highlights of 2019 include:
• 13 different events on sale at the same time broke the previous record of 11 which was set in 2017 and matched again in 2018
• James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, and Hank Williams Jr. were all sold out shows.
• This year’s Disney on Ice was the second highest grossing ice show of all time at $446,718.50. The record was set in 2018 with “Frozen” at $559,676.
• The Harlem Globetrotters appeared in 2019, with sales up 36% from the previous year.
• James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt set a new gross ticket sales record with $737,070 in sales. The previous record was the Eagles in 1995 with $694,125.
• The World Wrestling Entertainment event (WWE) was the third highest grossing and highest attended WWE ever, with $122,970 in sales which is 27% higher from their last appearance.
• Ticket sales for 2019 were the third highest in history with $3,381,255 in total sales.
• A new high for average ticket price was established – $40.73. The previous high was $36.39 set in 2017.
• Attendance for the Luke Combs concert was the highest for a concert since Florida-Georgia Line in 2014.
• Hosted the Gum Tree Art Festival for the first time inside the Arena due to inclement weather.
• Awarded bids for the $15,000,000 expansion and renovation of the Arena and Conference Center, with a groundbreaking ceremony held in October 2019. Completion is scheduled for mid-2021.
• Negotiated an extension of naming rights agreement with BancorpSouth which will be effective until 2035. Included in the agreement was an additional $500,000 for naming rights to the BancorpSouth Club, the newest hospitality space currently under construction.
• Hosted the first ever presidential visit on Nov. 1, 2019 with President Donald Trump’s campaign rally.
• The Arena and Conference Center combined hosted a combined 451 events in 2019.
• Attendance for 2019 events was 227,625.
• The economic impact of BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center for our city was $12,372,686 for 2019.
• Installation of new upper bowl seating was completed in August 2019.
Since its completion in 1993, the BancorpSouth Arena has made enormous contributions to Tupelo and North Mississippi’s quality of life with a broad range of entertainment and shows. Thirteen years later, the addition of the adjoining Conference Center enhanced the Arena by broadening its scope of services with rooms to accommodate groups for events and meetings. Over 6 million people have visited the facility since its beginning, and the combined economic impact to the city of Tupelo is well over $100 million.
The future of BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center is promising. Construction started in October 2019 for an expansion of the facilities. Undergoing a 15.2 million renovation and expansion, the Conference Center will double in size from 10,000 to 22,000 square feet. This will allow for bigger events and meetings which before it could not host, leading to added revenue for Tupelo.
If you haven’t already, I invite you to attend one of the future shows or events at BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center. We host a variety of entertainment including country, rock, Broadway, ice shows, athletic events, circuses, conferences and meetings. And with BancorpSouth Conference Center’s expansion, it will be bigger and better than ever in just a few short months. We are very fortunate to have the South’s premier complex for concerts, sporting events, meetings, trade shows, conventions and banquets right here in Tupelo – just another example of what makes Tupelo so special.