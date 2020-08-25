At 6:09 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2020, my wife Jessica delivered our first child, William, who was born at the North Mississippi Women’s Center here in Tupelo. We will be forever grateful to Dr. Rachel Garner and the entire staff at the NMMC Women’s Center for the kind, considerate, and expert care that we received. From the doctors and nurses, the food service and custodial teams, to the administration and staff, everyone we encountered went above and beyond to make sure that Jessica and William were taken care of during our stay. We are very fortunate in Tupelo and North Mississippi to have such outstanding health care providers. And I am happy to share that Mom and baby are now doing well at home, and Jessica is already a wonderful mother.
Giving birth during COVID-19 presents unique concerns for both the medical staff and the new parents, but it also had more real world changes for the baby’s family in the process. Rather than the new baby being customarily greeted by grandparents, siblings, family and friends, the new mother and father are alone with the newborn for the first few days. This pandemic safety precaution, however, provides a greater opportunity for a new baby to bond with his or her parents.
The relative solitude of the labor and delivery unit and recovery floor allowed for an even greater reflection on the profound, life-changing moment.
As someone who thought I was overly prepared, I was awestruck by how intimidating the process was for me, and I could not help but think of the young single mother who might be down the hall who did not have the resources and life experience that we have. I am 44 years old, in my 7th year as mayor of Tupelo, and my wife Jessica is a Nurse Practitioner. We have the financial ability to support our child and a great network of family and friends. We have read as many books as possible on the pregnancy process and how to care for a newborn. And I was still shaking – with overwhelming love and emotion, but also with the fear of “Am I ready for this?”
As a new parent, I am firmly convinced that we as a society need to do more in the way of resources, support, and care for every child and his/her mother who is born in America. It is criminal that we make providing basic health care needs for our most vulnerable political. Adequate health care is a basic human right.
In the quiet moments of reflection, I also cannot help but think of my personal friends and the millions across the globe who are unable to have children. I pray that science and medicine continue to advance to allow more people to experience the miracle of birth. The cost of fertility treatment is prohibitive to so many potential mothers and fathers who would make wonderful parents. This prohibitive cost is robbing our society of children and families who would greatly contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of our nation.
My family, friends, co-workers, and even strangers encountered along the way all said that becoming and parent will forever change you. And they were right. The birth of my son has also solidified my lifelong belief that some fights are simply worth fighting.
Now more than ever, we must fight for our public schools – our greatest tool for economic advancement for all. Access to affordable health care, strong public schools, great quality of life opportunities, clean air and water, economic development and job creation, and equality must be priorities for our city, state, and nation.
I will continue to fight against racism and racists. There is no place for that mindset in a decent society.
As a new parent, I have an even more profound belief that the hatefulness, moral bankruptcy, ineptitude, and unabashed demagoguery of Donald Trump is wrong for America. Our great nation is simply better than that. We the people are better than that. I am proud to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice-President of the United States of America and hope that you join in supporting them in this most pivotal election.
We are fortunate to live in the greatest nation that the world has ever known, but it is up to each generation to continue fighting to keep the American dream alive for each succeeding generation. That is a fight worth fighting and one in which I am proud to undertake.
In conclusion, to my son William, if you ever get a chance to read this note, I hope and pray that I have consistently provided for you and lived my life in a way that has always made you proud to be my son. I love you, Dad.