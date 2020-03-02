Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau undertakes a mammoth task: tally up all the people living in the United States and recording basic information such as age, sex, and race. Our founding fathers thought this data, called the census, was so important they mandated it as part of the Constitution. So why do we have a census? What is information used for?
The census is important because our whole representative democracy is based on it. It ensures that each community gets the right number of representatives in government. State population counts from the census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives across the 50 states. State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state, and local district boundaries to meet the one-person, one-vote rule. The new apportionment of congressional seats will be released on December 31, 2020, based on the 2020 Census data.
Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools, and other public-sector investments. More than $675 billion yearly in federal funds is distributed to states and local communities for health, education, housing, and infrastructure programs based on the census. Your participation is needed to ensure that Tupelo and Lee County receive as much funding as possible for our community. And if that is not convincing enough for your participation, here are some of the other ways which census data are used:
• Attracting new businesses, factory sites and distribution centers to locate in our area which create jobs
• Estimating the number of people displaced by disaster
• Creating maps to speed emergency services to households in need of assistance
• Distributing medical research
• Assessing the potential for spread of communicable diseases
• Determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans
One question that many have is “Are census data really confidential?” The answer is yes, absolutely. All responses to Census Bureau surveys and censuses are confidential and protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code. Under this law, the Census Bureau is required to keep respondent information confidential. A respondent’s personal information is never shared with immigration enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies, nor will it be used to determine eligibility for government benefits. The Census Bureau will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, religion, political party affiliation, or citizenship status. The results from any census or survey are reported in statistical format only.
While April 1, 2020 is officially Census Day, preparation for the population count has been in place almost a year in advance. The City of Tupelo has formed a Census Committee to enable us to be as proactive as possible to count every single person. Notices and forms will start arriving in the mail this month. For households that don’t respond to the census, nonresponse follow-up begins in April and wraps up at the end of July.
The 2020 Census has been designed to be easier than ever before to participate. This year there will be the option to complete the questionnaire online, complete and mail back a paper form (postage-free), complete the questionnaire over the phone, or provide responses to an in-person enumerator. Instructions will be included in your mailed questionnaire.
I cannot stress enough how important the 2020 Census is to you, your family, our city, and our state. Based on “Counting for Dollars 2020” by Andrew Reamer of George Washington University, Mississippi received $10,113,194,229 in the 2016 fiscal year from federal funds distributed through 55 federal spending programs that are guided by data derived from the 2010 census. That equals $3,408.22 per Mississippi resident, on average, and every year this decade.
Please do your civic duty and participate in the 2020 Census. We are depending on you – because you count!