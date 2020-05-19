Do you remember things that worried you as a child? Most of us can vividly recall events that frightened or concerned us as children. Today, our children are experiencing a childhood interrupted by a global health crisis. The emphasis of the COVID-19 pandemic has primarily focused on the serious physical health threat that it poses. But let us not forget, mental and emotional health are also important, especially for our children.
As I anxiously await the months to become a father for the first time, my concern for the health and well being of our children has become even more important. In doing research on how the pandemic is affecting children, I found many resources with good information that can help children better understand the impacts of the virus and give them the emotional support needed to feel safe in these uncertain times. I’m sharing some important points and behaviors provided by the Child Mind Institute and PBS addressing best communication practices with children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Welcome their questions. Encourage them to ask and take your child’s concerns seriously. Your goal is to listen to their concerns, then provide them with fact-based information – not necessary what they hear from their friends or the news.
• Don’t avoid questions you can’t answer. Be comfortable saying “I don’t know.” You are teaching your child to how to tolerate uncertainty, which is key to reducing anxiety and helping them build resilience.
• Set the tone. These conversations can serve as an opportunity not only to convey the facts, but also set the emotional tone. You should be the person who filters the news to your children.
• Be developmentally appropriate. Do not volunteer too much information as this may be overwhelming. But do try to answer your child’s questions honestly and clearly.
• Take cues from your child. Invite your child to tell you anything they have heard about the coronavirus, and how they feel.
• Deal with your own anxiety. If you are feeling anxious, refrain from talking to your child about the situation. Wait until you take some time to calm down before you have a conversation.
• Be reassuring. The reports of the mounting death toll and sickness from the virus is grim. Reassure your children that you are doing everything to keep them safe.
• Focus on what you’re doing to stay safe. Emphasize the safety precautions that you and your family are doing to keep safe and healthy. Children feel empowered when they know how to keep themselves safe. Remind them to wash hands frequently and involve them in your ongoing safety plan.
• Keep talking. Tell children that you will continue to update them throughout the pandemic. Let them know that you are always willing to hear their concerns.
Mister Rogers once said “Anything that’s human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. When we talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting and less scary.” Although we are deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, we as adults are better equipped emotionally to handle the stress better than children. Children especially need our reassuring voices to calm their fears and allow them to learn, play and grow in a healthy, safe environment. This is a tremendous opportunity for adults to model for children problem-solving, flexibility, tolerance, and compassion as we all work through adjusting daily schedules, balancing work and other activities, becoming more creative on how we spend our time, processing new information about the virus, and staying connected with our families and friends.
Our families are facing the most challenging of times. I know that each of you are dealing with specific concerns including your health, finances, postponement of important events, and so many other issues. I continue to be mindful of your difficulties, and I pray that God provides you comfort and eases the burden that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. Take care of yourselves and your families, and know that we are doing everything we can to support you.