The City of Tupelo is now seeking applicants for additional police officers. In recruiting qualified Tupelo police officers, diversity is of highest importance. We are seeking candidates of all races and gender. Tupelo Police Department must be rich in diversity to properly reflect our population and establish more trust among our community. The City of Tupelo is committed to having the best police department in the country. It is imperative that our police force has the most qualified men and women to protect and serve the citizens of Tupelo.
A good police officer requires physical fitness, technical skills and intense training. However, these skills are only part of the mix in making a good police officer. The best police officers also bring an array of traits and soft skills to the table. Communication, people skills, critical thinking and emotional intelligence play important roles in being an effective police officer. These traits are essential for defusing a potentially volatile situation, and they are imperative in maintaining a professional and respectable demeanor with the public that fosters good relations. Every interaction from a traffic stop to responding to a crime victim requires skills which maximize the chance of a peaceful exchange. Officers must act with courtesy and work at keeping people calm.
Applicants must meet the state and federal qualifications of a police officer–Twenty-one years of age, no prior felony record, and an acceptable driving record.
Education requirement is one of the following:
• Two (2) years of accredited college credit in any field – sixty (60) semester hours, or
• High school graduate (or equivalent) plus (2) years active duty in U.S. Military Service, or
• High school graduate (or equivalent) plus certification as an officer and satisfactory employment with another law enforcement agency as sworn law enforcement officer for a minimum of one (1) year, or
• High school graduate (or equivalent) plus graduation from North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center with certification as an officer, or
• High school graduate (or equivalent) plus two (2) years satisfactory service with the Tupelo Police Department Reserve Program
Applicants must thoroughly complete a City of Tupelo Job Application which can be downloaded at www.tupeloms.gov or completed in person at the City of Tupelo Human Resource Office (City Hall Building, 71 East Troy Street, Tupelo). Completed application is followed up with a pre-background investigation and a physical efficiency battery test (P.E.B.). Those who pass the P.E.B. will receive the Tupelo Police Department long form–a specific application packet which requires proof of the following documentation:
• Driver’s License
• Birth Certificate
• Social Security Card
• High School Diploma or GED
• Military DD 214 Form (if applicable)
• College Diploma and/or transcripts
• Professional Certificates
Once the packet is completed, the applicant will take a written test, undergo a background check, an interview, psychological evaluation, drug test and a medical exam. Approved applicants will then undergo the best of training at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. This academy has been training quality law enforcement officers since 1992. Men and women who undergo this training leave with the knowledge and tools needed to become and remain highly motivated and dedicated professionals.
The successes of the Tupelo Police Department include implementing the first police advisory board in the state of Mississippi, having the highest rated body camera policy in our state according to outside reviews, being selected the only rural community to participate in a national study on law enforcement and homeless service provider partnerships by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, officer training in crisis prevention, and receiving accreditation by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Police officers have a very important role in our community–to protect and serve our city and keep our citizens safe. They are held to the highest of standards in keeping with Tupelo Police Department’s Core Values of Honor, Integrity, Courage, Dedication & Professionalism. If you or someone you know would be an excellent candidate for Tupelo Police Department, I encourage you to apply.