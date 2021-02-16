Successful and thriving cities are proactive and determined to push their communities forward. Both commercial and residential development is a good indicator that a city is thriving.
In looking at the numbers over the last four years in Tupelo’s development, our city is experiencing a construction boom and is stronger than ever. Today I will share with you the information on new housing construction since 2017.
In 2017, construction permits totaled $76.4 million, with 110 new single-family houses and 21 residential lots approved for subdivision. 2018 saw a modest increase with $76.7 million total construction permits and 81 new single-family houses. The trend continued upward in 2019 with $81.7 million in permits, 161 new single-family houses and 146 residential lots approved.
But most impressive was 2020. Despite a global pandemic, we saw the highest development in Tupelo’s history with $103,674,414 million in total construction value, resulting in the approval of 120 new single-family homes and 89 residential lots. These development investments in our city show strong growth and a sound future for Tupelo.
Average construction costs for housing started with $190,706 in 2017, $218,569 in 2018, $158,292 in 2019, and a jump to $211,210 in 2020. The values for 2019 and 2020 include the results of an effort to get new housing built in affordable price ranges. In the Hancock Estates and King Pines projects, 76 new houses were built at an average construction value of $138,000. In the West Jackson Street redevelopment area, 14 permits have been issued with an average construction value of $83,500. The fact that these city-supported projects have taken off while the general housing market has also been active suggests the city’s investment in this sector is having a positive effect.
The West Jackson development project is nearing the point that all of its developed lots on Ingram Drive and Cicada Cove have been built or are under contract. There is additional land available and the potential to continue acquisition in the Chapman Street area. The project will continue to redevelop the area, but it is a good point at which to look at the results so far.
The city has provided $1,891,460 in funding to the Neighborhood Development Corporation for West Jackson. With those funds, NDC acquired an inventory of property that has generated $2,021,983 in new construction and renovation so far. Along with that impact, NDC still has $692,438 in cash and $1,102,556 in land to continue the redevelopment process. Those assets plus the new construction value show that the project has returned the original investment plus $1,925,517.
The city also invested $1,445,261 in infrastructure, which represents city-owned assets that will require less ongoing maintenance than the old infrastructure that was replaced.
This rough overview of the return on the city’s investment does not take in account the indirect value added to the tax base of the surrounding neighborhoods. Direct year-to-year comparison of tax value is complicated by the county reassessment, but anecdotal information reported NMD is that per square foot, selling prices in the area went up by 30% or more.
Based on the results so far, it appears that the project will achieve the redevelopment of the property still on hand, with no additional cash from the city. There is the possibility that future acquisitions might require some more infrastructure, but NDC’s current position is to seek cost sharing arrangement with developers for the upcoming phases rather than providing all the infrastructure.
Based on this housing information, Tupelo’s future looks brighter than ever. I am confident that we will continue to see more new construction. I am excited to see Tupelo growing and accommodating more families to make it their home.