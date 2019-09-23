We all learned in school that on July 4, 1776, our nation’s founding fathers adopted the Declaration of Independence declaring that the original 13 colonies would become an independent nation – the United States of America. We sometimes forget that the Revolutionary War raged on until Sept. 3, 1783, when ended by the Treaty of Paris. Our newly formed nation then operated under the Continental Congress until our current Constitution was drafted on Sept. 17, 1787, and the first Congress under that Constitution convened in New York City on March 4, 1789. In Tupelo, at the request of the Mary Stuart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sept. 17 – 23, 2019 was officially proclaimed as Constitution Week to be celebrated in our All-America City.
As we endure the current trials and tribulations in Washington, it is important for us to remember that the government formed by our Constitution is the greatest that the world has ever known and that we must continue to protect the freedoms and rights guaranteed to every single American by that powerful document. To do that we must participate in our democracy. We must be active, engaged, and informed about the affairs of our national, state, and local governments and we must vote in each and every election.
Under our nation’s unique form of government, we also have 50 states which also have independent constitutions and laws which govern the citizens of each state of our union. Mississippi’s constitution was adopted Nov. 1, 1890, and contained numerous controversial provisions, many of which have been deemed unconstitutional and some of which are still being challenged in the courts.
What our state Constitution does guarantee, however, is free public education for each of our state’s children. Article 8, Section 201 states that “The Legislature shall, by general law, provide for the establishment, maintenance and support of free public schools upon such conditions and limitations as the Legislature may prescribe.” State assistance to private schools is prohibited by Article 8, Section 208 which states “No religious or other sect or sects shall ever control any part of the school or other educational funds of this state; nor shall any funds be appropriated toward the support of any sectarian school, or to any school that at the time of receiving such appropriation is not conducted as a free school.”
In this year’s state elections public education is front and center. There are candidates who support our public schools and there are candidates who actively seek to deny funding for our public schools and to transfer state funds to assist private schools at the expense of public education.
As citizens of a democracy, it is incumbent upon us to elect leaders who will do right by our children. It is our job as voting citizens to make sure that we elect leaders who will commit to fully funding public schools and increasing teacher pay in our state.
Our state’s public schools are our greatest tool for economic development, our greatest tool for building a brighter future for our state, and our greatest tool to stop the ongoing “brain drain” in our state, where we see our best and brightest leave for better opportunities elsewhere.
It is our state government’s constitutional obligation to support our public schools, but it is each and every voting citizen’s obligation on election day to make sure to vote for candidates who are willing to fulfill their obligation to support public education once in office.