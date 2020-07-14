I know the last thing you want to read is more about COVID-19. We are exhausted with pandemic fatigue. We have experienced a heavy dose of fear, uncertainty, anxiety, isolation and economic challenges. And unfortunately, it is not over. As a matter of fact, it’s far from over. Until a vaccination is found and administered, our city, state, nation and world will need to continue vigilance in stopping the spread of this deadly virus.
Just this past weekend, Tupelo City Hall experienced this virus first-hand with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Following all CDC guidelines, Tupelo City Hall was closed to the public yesterday for professional sanitizing and deep cleaning. In addition, each city hall employee was tested for COVID-19 to ensure that the virus would not be spread among our employees and the citizens we serve daily. Today we are open knowing that we have done all we can to keep everyone safe.
Tupelo City Hall employees are following the executive order to wear masks indoors. Even as each of us try our best to stop the spread of the virus, it still remains difficult to contain. Wearing a mask and taking all precautions at work, each of us leave our place of employment to go home. And once home, we are exposed to everyone that our family was exposed to that day. That is why it is imperative that EVERYONE is taking the precautions not to spread COVID-19. Even if the majority of people are doing the right thing, the small group of people who are not can impact the health of our community.
As much as we do not like wearing a mask, scientific evidence is accumulating in favor of mask-wearing as a good strategy against the spread of COVID-19. The latest studies conclude that if 80% of Americans wore even simple cloth face coverings, infections would drop dramatically. Some people refuse to wear masks because they feel their freedom is being compromised and because they want restrictions lifted. On the contrary, no freedoms are being taken away. The fact is, these precautionary measures needed to stop the spread of the virus actually support our freedom – the freedom each of us have to live in a country that is safe. Personal freedom does not allow us to compromise the health and safety of others. Simple restrictions of face masks and social distancing are measures to keep our community, our families, our friends and colleagues safe from this virus.
In order for us to get “back to normal” and avoid yet more restrictions, we must follow the guidelines which proven science are telling us. Our community has so much at risk if the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. The continued economic impact, the uncertainty of the school year, the burden of increased cases on North Mississippi Medical Center, and the health and well-being of those we love are all legitimate threats. The scientific evidence is clear. If more Americans would wear masks, they could resume much of what might constitute normal behavior with a minimum fear of infection. This is not a political issue. This is a public health issue. It’s an issue of common sense and a strategy for the stop of COVID-19 to resume our normal lives. Please be willing to make these small personal sacrifices for the common good. Wash your hands, sanitize often, and wear the mask.