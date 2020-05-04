The COVID-19 pandemic has forced municipalities to take measures to not only keep communities safe, but to also provide guidance and assistance as we move toward rebuilding our economy.
In the next weeks and months, the city of Tupelo and its citizens will face enormous economic challenges. The closing of businesses, venues, and events has created a devastating financial burden. Our city administration has a responsibility to our citizens and is committed to be proactive in helping get through this financial crisis.
Though we will undoubtedly face a severe budget crunch and the potential reduction of city services, our city will maintain its high level of operations. We are fortunate that through fiscally conservative management of the city budget over the last seven years, we should be able to continue operating all of our city departments and providing the services that our citizens expect and deserve.
Tupelo’s City Council unanimously voted for a budget cut of $2.5 million, which gives us some leverage as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis. In all likelihood, more cuts will become necessary. If we see we need to become leaner, we will do so. Also approved was a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures which will help the city’s finances during this difficult time. Many area cities have been forced to furlough employees. I am grateful that the city of Tupelo has not yet furloughed general fund workers and continues to operate at full capacity. Furlough would be a last measure, and hopefully we can continue to keep every employee working. Due to the hiring freeze, however, the city’s workforce will be reduced by normal attrition.
In assessing both the health and financial challenges we face, the decision was made many weeks ago to create an administrative COVID-19 Task Force to manage the day-to-day situations that the pandemic presented. The early establishment of this group enabled us to be proactive in decision making for the city of Tupelo in many aspects. We have collaborated in policy decisions about safety, budget and operations of our city. We developed a COVID information platform on our website, www.tupeloms.gov. We also created an email to provide our citizens a way to interact and express their concerns at covid@tupeloms.gov.
As days turned into weeks, it was apparent that we needed to create a citizens’ group which focused on these many complex issues, the city of Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force. This task force will be an integral part of Tupelo’s economic recovery. Comprised of local citizens from diverse backgrounds, these individuals represent many of Tupelo’s professions. Members of the task force represent retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, government utility, medical, restaurant, legal, faith-based, non-profit, education, and economic development. It was important to have all of these represented, as all of these contribute to Tupelo’s economy and our way of life.
The first thing which needed to be accomplished by the Economic Recovery Task Force was to develop Economic Recovery Guidelines for our city. With President Trump’s Plan for Reopening America as the foundation, the group is drafting guidelines which will be adjusted to Tupelo’s specific needs. The guidelines will be broken into three or four phases which address the health of our citizens balanced with the measured reopening of businesses, schools and large gatherings along with the economic recovery process. The task force will continue to monitor the orders of the governor’s office, and the Tupelo phases will be reflective of these recommendations and guidelines. Most importantly, however, is that the guidelines will be data driven based upon the statistics of our local area provided by the North Mississippi Medical Center.
There will also be state and federal grants available for municipalities in the near future. It is imperative that Tupelo receive as much funding as possible to assist in our economic recovery. The members of the Economic Recovery Task Force will be instrumental in working with our State officials and our representation in Washington to ensure Tupelo receives relief funding. I am confident that this dedicated group will represent our city well, working with administration to rebuild our economy. The Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force is the “Tupelo Spirit” in action.
The health risks of COVID-19 are still the priority at this point in the pandemic. Soon we will begin to open up our city. As I’ve said before, this will most likely be a slow and painful process. Please know that no stone will be left unturned in our efforts toward economic recovery. Tupelo has been through adversity time and time again, and we always overcome. And together we will do it again.