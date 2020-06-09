No other time in our history has required more creativity and innovation than that of the COVID-19 pandemic. We did not realize how our world would change in less than two months as we rang in the new year with optimism, jubilation and the beginning of Tupelo’s Sesquicentennial. The City of Tupelo has dealt with its share of challenges, and we always rise to the occasion. The work has to be done; the show must go on. And this year, despite the restrictions and cancellations which the pandemic caused, the Tupelo Elvis Festival carried on – virtually.
The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, under the leadership of Director Debbie Brangenberg and with support from the City of Tupelo, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, numerous private partnerships and hundreds of volunteers, has delivered a first-class event with the Tupelo Elvis Festival for 21 years. Known all over the world as one of the premier Elvis events, it is our city’s largest and best attended event. So, what does one do when a pandemic restricts large venues? You get innovative, that’s what! Debbie said “How would Elvis adapt? Wait … he did, with the 1973 Aloha from Hawaii concert via new technology, the satellite broadcast.” With determination and can-do spirit, the staff got busy planning and preparing to deliver the first-ever Virtual Tupelo Elvis Festival. For the first time in history, everyone all over the world would see the performances and how very special our city is, the Birthplace of Elvis.
The virtual event was a daunting task and required countless hours of editing video, promotion, and coordination with dozens of participants. Putting on these types of top notch events means that we have to be able to secure the very best performers in the business. Like everything else, relationships in the Elvis World are of utmost importance. This includes meeting organizers and festival directors from all over the world. The Tributes in Concert Band is the lead band for Australia and New Zealand’s most iconic Elvis Festivals. We had the privilege of meeting the members of this band at the Jeff Lewis and Friends Music Festival in Helen, Georgia. We knew we had to get them in Tupelo. The band was all set to perform at this year’s Tupelo Elvis Festival, but the pandemic changed that. Instead, they were asked to perform and video their Elvis songs on stage, so that we could get Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) to sing to their music. Songs were chosen, and each ETA performed to their music. There were ETA’s from all over the world – the UK, Brazil, Austria and the US – singing to the music of The Tributes in Concert Band. The coordination of these performances was an amazing feat. It took hours and hours of editing video, and the result was unlike anything we’d seen before. We watched these terrific edited performances on Facebook Live and we were wowed!
There were so many people who contributed to the success of this virtual event beyond the DTMSA staff. To each and every one who worked so hard, my sincere thanks and appreciation. There were unforeseen technical challenges – losing power, losing wi-fi, equipment problems – you name it. But the DTMSA staff handled everything with grace and delivered. Once again, the Tupelo Spirit wins. I could not be prouder of what was accomplished and achieved to bring Elvis to his fans all over the world.
Second only to Graceland, Tupelo is at the epicenter of the world of Elvis with his millions of fans. Our city remains an important part of his history and humble beginnings. Even after his death, Elvis continues to break records in music and merchandise sales – his music and performances even have over 2 billion YouTube views! Elvis Presley’s music and legacy will forever inspire, and I’m so grateful that Tupelo is an important part of his story. The Tupelo Elvis Festival will live on, and we will do what has to be done to bring it to you. That’s what Elvis would say was “taking care of business” – TCB.