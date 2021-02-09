February is Black History Month, and I encourage you and your family to explore Tupelo’s role in this important part of our nation’s history. There are seven markers on the Civil Rights and African-American Heritage Trail throughout Tupelo which help tell the story.
F.W. Woolworth | 131 West Main Street
Located in Downtown Tupelo next to Reed’s GumTree Bookstore, the F.W. Woolworth Company was once a local lunch counter and protest commonplace. Once the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, Tupelo’s Woolworth store announced its plan to “serve all its customers in all of its stores on a desegregated basis.”
Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church | 593 North Green Street
This structure is one of the oldest surviving churches in Tupelo, and has a active membership today. During the Civil Rights Movement, Spring Hill became a place where political awareness and social progress were informed and encouraged. During the Civil Rights marches of 1976 and 1979, protesters began at Spring Hill and progressed down Green Street to Downtown Tupelo.
Green Street Business District | Corner of 1000 North Green Street & 400 Tolbert Street
Due to segregation in the early part of the 20th century, the Green Street Business District served as an anchor in the African-American community in Tupelo. Restaurants, clubs, barber shops, convenience stores, and churches lined the business district from Barnes Street to Spring Street. Towards the latter half of the century, when stores and shops became desegregated, residents branched outside of their neighborhoods to shop. Slowly, most of the Green Street Business District shut down.
Carver School | 910 North Green Street
Built in 1939, Carver School originally served as the primary education center for Tupelo’s African-American children. While Brown vs. Board of Education did not affect Carver School until 1965, eventually the federal government mandated the desegregation of all schools in the South. Carver then became the school for all ninth-grade students in Tupelo, both Black and white. Today, Carver serves an elementary school and continues to educate children in the Tupelo community.
Robins Field | Corner of East Jackson Street and North Madison Street
Built in 1927, Robins Field served as Tupelo High School’s football field until 1991. Up until the Civil Rights Movement, the state champion all-Black Carver High School team played the field on Saturday nights, while the white Tupelo High School team played on Friday. On game days, Black and white crowds alike came to see the award-winning “G.W. Carver Band” parade down the streets. Once Tupelo High School fully integrated, students were able to excel academically and athletically together. Robins Field has recently seen upgrades through the Robins Field/Elizabeth Ford Initiative, and is a favorite Tupelo spot for outdoor activities and exercise.
R.C. Cola Plant | 106 Franklin Street/Dixie Belle Theater,
407 Spring Street
The Dixie Belle Theater was a staple piece in the African-American community during the 1950s. The 300-seat theater was a popular spot to catch a movie or see live performances of blues, jazz, and R&B artists. Currently a law firm, the Royal Crown Cola bottling plant marked the spot of the “March of Discontent.” The Tupelo Civic Improvement Club, an organization of African-American citizens lobbying for social equality, marched from the Green Street Business District until they met a police barricade at the R.C. Cola Plant.
Shake Rag | BancorpSouth Arena (west side)
Believed to have inspired a young Elvis Presley, the Shake Rag community was known for their musical spirit and tendency to dance into the early hours of the morning. The poverty-stricken community was eventually burned down and relocated in 1962 as a part of a federal urban redevelopment program to improve living conditions for the poor.
These seven historical markers are each unique and serve as an honorable reminder of Black history in our city. I hope that you will take the time to visit each of them and better appreciate their stories woven within the rich tapestry of Tupelo’s history.