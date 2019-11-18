As mayor I often get the opportunity to brag on the many talented and hardworking individuals who make our city run smoothly and efficiently. Over the past six years, our team has been battle tested and has consistently risen to the occasion. To say that I take great pride in the city of Tupelo’s workforce is a vast understatement. I have seen them go above and beyond the call of duty in hosting the president, responding to natural disasters, and performing exceedingly well during man-made crisis situations.
It was not until around noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, however, that I was able to observe firsthand the bravery and swiftness in action of our first responders. On that date, the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga made its way to Tupelo. The storm caused a mighty oak tree with a 16–foot diameter to fall on our home. My wife, Jessica, and I along with our two dogs were enjoying a rare occasion in which it was raining and neither of us had any official obligations. We were sitting on a soon to be buried couch watching college football when the storm began to intensify.
Luckily my wife went to the northern end of the home shortly before the tree fell. I was on my way to join her in the interior hallway, but made the unfortunate mistake of deciding that I needed socks from the upstairs bedroom. As I was walking away from the dresser, I heard a loud boom just above me and immediately saw the ceiling collapsing toward me. I was then pinned against the side of the bed and nightstand for almost two hours as our emergency responders worked diligently to clear the rubble which had me buried.
Though I could not see the firefighters, I could hear them working feverishly. While I could hear the sense of urgency in their voices, the firefighters remained calm and in constant communication with me once I was located. It is not often that the sound of saws coming toward you is a welcoming sound, but when the firefighters cut a hole in the wall to be able to talk to me I was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief.
I had no idea at that time that the firefighters had put themselves under the fallen tree and within the collapsed materials to rescue me. The firefighters were bravely risking their lives to save me, not because I serve as mayor, but because it is simply what they do each and every day. First and foremost, I thank God for watching over Jessica and me. I will also be forever grateful and indebted to the following members of the Tupelo Fire Department: Capt. Cedric Lockridge, FF Duane Jones, Capt. Wilson Weaver, Sgt. Chad White, Capt. Jason Thomas, Sgt. Davey Estes, FF Brandon Bruce, FF Kolten Ferguson, FF Cody Franks, Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw, FM Jason Cross, FM Cathy Gault, and TO Romeco Traylor.
My wife was remarkable in getting help to me during the scariest of situations. We had unfortunately left our phones on the couch and we were without communication, so she had to run to the street and flag down passing vehicles to call for help. I want to especially thank Ms. Chevelle Champ, a public school teacher at Plantersville Jr. High, for stopping and getting Jessica to the nearby gas station to call 911. Ms. Champ stayed with Jessica and prayed with her until help arrived and stayed long after it was known that I was located and without serious injury.
Thank you to Jessica’s family, my family, my old football coach Councilman Buddy Palmer, Outreach Director Marcus Gary, Attorney Ben Logan, numerous police officers and other first responders for being there for us during our most pressing time of need.
There were many others who stopped to help, many of whom I still do not know their names, but I am forever grateful to everyone who stopped to help and lend support.
The EMTs in the ambulance and everyone at North Mississippi Medical Center went above and beyond in providing exceptional care and are to be commended.
As a citizen, I have never been more proud to call Tupelo, Mississippi my home.