Last week in Tupelo we saw an incredible display of the “Tupelo Spirit” and community oriented policing with the Tupelo Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program. Students selected based upon need from the Tupelo Public School District were paired with a police officer and taken on a Christmas shopping spree at the Walmart on North Gloster Street in Tupelo. Local citizens and businesses donated the funds to make Christmas dreams turn into reality for these precious children.
The Tupelo Police Department pulled out all of the stops to make the day special. The children were picked up at school in the Police Athletic League bus and given a police escort though town. When they arrived at the store the kids were greeted with high-fives, cheers, and applause by the officers, school district officials, volunteers, and Walmart’s staff. It was truly heartwarming to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they dashed off to fulfill their Christmas wish list.
Events like this renew our spirit and enhance our sense of civic pride in the All-America City of Tupelo. It also reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas.
As you prepare to celebrate during this most wonderful time of year, please take a moment to consider giving back to our community. Whether it is through your church or civic organization, your business or professional association, or deserving organizations such as the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or United Way, there are many ways to give back.
An ancient Greek fable attributed to Aesop appropriately states that “no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” Not everyone can write a large check or make a grand gesture, but virtually everyone can do some act of kindness to help someone in need.
I would also like to take this opportunity to ask your church, civic group, business, family, or as an individual to make plans now to participate in “Ten for Tupelo” this coming March 21, 2020. This annual event, spearheaded by Jesse Bandre, Kathryn Rhea, the Tupelo Rotary Club, Keep Tupelo Beautiful, and Volunteer North Mississippi is an ideal opportunity to make a positive difference in our city.
Your group, whether it be an “army of one” or a team of 100, can help beautify our city. A common misconception of this event is that volunteers are asked to work 10 hours. Volunteers can work for any amount of time that they wish, but the event itself will last for 10 hours on March 21, starting at Fairpark, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Finally, as we approach the end of the year, I would again ask that you consider getting involved in our community and with the Tupelo Public School District in the coming year. Great things are happening in our city and now is the best time as ever to be part of the “Tupelo Story.” Be part of the effort to make our thriving community an even better place to work, live, play, and raise a family. Tupelo’s amazing story of success is firmly rooted in our active and engaged citizens pulling in the same direction – to make Tupelo the best place to call home.
You can help write the next chapter of success in our great city by taking part in its wide array of activities, events, and organizations here in Tupelo.
As a point of personal privilege, today is my amazing mother’s birthday, so if you see Dr. Judy Woods, please give her a big birthday hug! Happy Birthday Mom! Also, congratulations are in order for Keith Henley, recently elected president of the Mississippi Association of Realtors, and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, for being elected president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.