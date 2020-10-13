If you follow the National Monthly Calendar, you’ll find some interesting topics observed each month. Some of them are quite silly–October includes “National Taco Day” and “National Grouch Day.” However, there is one very important issue which is observed in October – National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There is good reason to “go pink” this month. Despite promising research, breast cancer continues to be the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women (skin cancer is No. 1).
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. As of January 2020, there are more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in our country. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. This year, it is estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.
Sadly, most all of us have been affected by a family member, friend or colleague who has battled breast cancer. Locally, we have superb physicians, medical facilities and technicians working together not only to care for those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, but also to educate, raise money and bring awareness to the importance of screening and early detection. Here in Tupelo and a special project of the CREATE Foundation, the Hope Continues 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 8 a.m. at Fairpark. This annual event uses 100% of its proceeds to provide screening/diagnostic mammograms, breast health education, as well as support for affected individuals in the 16 counties of Northeast Mississippi. The money raised by this event supports Breast Care Center Patient Assistance Funds, and will help those patients who are identified as medically underserved. Through the use of patient assistance funds, many detected multiple early stage malignancies that would likely have gone undetected in uninsured and under-insured patients, have been found. Participation in the Hope Continues 5K and 1 Mile Walk helps sustain the mission to promote early detection, especially for those needing our help to stay healthy.
North Mississippi Medical Center Breast Care Center Director Melissa Cole encourages women to be screened, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our message this October, this YEAR, a time of such uncertainty, is to stay proactive and don’t delay. Cancer doesn’t wait. All safety precautions are in place to provide you a safe environment for breast services at North Mississippi Medical Center Breast Care Center.”
I encourage all women 40 years of age or older to be proactive and schedule your yearly mammogram. It is especially important if you have a family history of breast cancer. Prevention is best summed up by this quote I recently read of a woman celebrating her 40th birthday, “I turn 40 this week. As a birthday gift to myself, I’m getting my yearly mammogram and breast ultrasound.” Not only will your screening be a gift to you, but also to those you love.
Hope continues.