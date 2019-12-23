It was of little surprise when LSU’s Joe Burrow was awarded this year’s Heisman trophy. He was highly favored to win, and most of us were pulling for Joe. An outstanding SEC quarterback with family ties in Amory, we were delighted when his name was called. We watched him hug his parents, his coach and others on his way up to a stage full of former Heisman players. He approached the podium, collected his thoughts and began.
Although we weren’t surprised that Joe won, what did surprise us was the humility and emotion shown by this stellar young man as he delivered one of the most touching Heisman speeches to date. There was the usual recognition and appreciation of his parents, family, friends, teammates, both LSU and Ohio State football programs, fans, and his coach. But Joe wasn’t finished yet. There was something else on his heart, and he wanted us to know it.
Joe continued to speak and what he said has since impacted many people. He asked us to remember the less fortunate, specifically those with food insecurities in his hometown of Athens, Ohio. Wiping away tears as he spoke, Joe said “Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average, and there’s so many people there that don’t have a lot. I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and in Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school,” he added, telling those kids, “and you guys can be up here, too.”
Joe Burrow took that opportunity–his moment to shine–to bring attention to a need in his community. A selfless act, perhaps even unplanned, he quickly took the emphasis off his achievement and shined light on a real problem in his hometown. As a result of his remarks, the donations to food banks in Athens, Ohio since his speech have exceeded a remarkable $450,000.
Isn’t it amazing what one person can accomplish? The real story here is not about Joe Burrow, college football or the Heisman. The real story is about what we are capable of–just ordinary people making a difference. We are celebrating the Christmas and Hanukkah seasons, and it is traditionally the time of year that we give to others. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we utilized our circle of influence and friends, our resources and our time to give back to our community? Each of us has the ability to make a difference in some way–the gift of a small monetary donation or volunteering our time to dozens of organizations in Tupelo which are serving the needs of our community. From food pantries to organizations supporting underserved children and many, many others–there is a place where you are needed. I encourage you to find that place and make a difference. What we can accomplish if each of us do this could be astounding in Tupelo!
2020 is upon us and we are looking forward to the New Year’s Eve Party in Downtown Tupelo marking the start of a year-long celebration of Tupelo’s Sesquicentennial, our 150th Birthday. We want you to join us and enjoy the fun, music, fireworks and celebration of the evening. I encourage you to also visit the tent of United Way’s Volunteer Northeast Mississippi where you can sign up for the Tupelo 150 Challenge, committing to 150 volunteer hours in 2020. By taking the Tupelo 150 Challenge, you are investing in and improving the lives of others and the quality of life in our community. It’s the Tupelo Spirit–and what a great way to give back!
For those of you who continue to support and give back to our community, I thank you for making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most. And for those whom giving back has not been a part of your holiday traditions, I encourage you to add this new tradition. There is no better way to show gratitude for our blessings than to bless others with our time, talents and resources. If each of us commits to helping and serving others, together we can have a huge impact in Tupelo.
I wish each of you a very Merry Christmas and that you enjoy spending special time with family and friends. God bless each and every one!