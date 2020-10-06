The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately sidelined many of our community events. Thankfully, that is not the case with this year’s “Tupelo Reads.” In a time where improvisation is key, “Tupelo Reads” has found a way to move forward with their 10th Anniversary of the event.
This year our community will read together a story of courage and faith in “Tap Code.” The book is co-authored by Col. Smitty Harris and Sara Berry, and is told through the voices of Col. Harris and his loving wife, Louise. Their story is especially touching to us, as both are longtime Tupeloans.
On April 4, 1965, then Air Force Captain Carlyle “Smitty” Harris was shot down over Vietnam. Captured by the North Vietnamese, he was taken to the infamous Hoa Lo prison, nicknamed the “Hanoi Hilton”. Harris was the sixth American POW captured in the air war over North Vietnam. He and hundreds of other American POWs suffered abuse and solitary confinement.
Col. Harris’s capture and captivity alone are book worthy. But it’s what happens inside the prison among Harris and the captives which makes this story truly riveting. With their dignity stripped and subject to torture, Harris and fellow POWs’ spirits were breaking. He remembered once learning the Tap Code, an old World War II method of communication, where tapping on a common water pipe was used to convey letters of the alphabet. He covertly taught the code to many POWs, and they taught others. It was the means to sanity, their humanness, and their shared American patriotism.
As moving as Col. Harris’s accounts are inside prison, equally touching is the story told by Mrs. Louise, as she and their young children waited and prayed in Tupelo. Her side of this story shows her depth of love, perseverance and unshakable faith. For her husband’s eight years of captivity, Mrs. Louise was a pillar of strength, raising her children and keeping the faith of her husband’s survival and return.
Former Mayor Jack Reed and his wife, Lisa, started the “Tupelo Reads” program in 2010 in an effort to promote not only reading, but also as a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in a common literary discussion. Stronger communities are better together, and sharing with each other is a key component of a strong community.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional “Luncheon with Books” at Lee County Library to discuss “Tap Code” will not be possible. The “Tupelo Reads” committee will be presenting the discussion with Colonel and Mrs. Harris and Sara Berry through technology. The videotaped interview and Q & A session can be viewed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. on the Lee County Library Facebook page. It will be aired on Comcast channel 198 on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
Tonight at the Tupelo City Council meeting, we will be issuing a proclamation declaring Oct. 20, 2020 as “Tap Code” Day in Tupelo. I am honored to support “Tupelo Reads” 10th Anniversary, and especially to recognize our outstanding citizens and patriots, Colonel and Mrs. Harris. Their story is one of hope, faith, resolve and unconditional love. It is the kind of story we need in today’s challenging and uncertain times. I encourage each of you to read “Tap Code” and be inspired.