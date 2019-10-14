A few years back the good folks at the Pace Picante Sauce Company came out with a commercial that really hit home for us Southerners. In the commercial, a group of friends sitting around a camp fire ran out of salsa and one recommended a brand other than Pace. This other brand was universally rejected by the group because it was made in “neeewww yoorrkk city!” and no true Southerner would rightfully eat such imitation sauce.
While the commercial was intentionally comical, it played upon the reality that here in the South we don’t always take kindly to outsiders telling us how to cook, talk, or decorate our homes. Likewise, I would respectfully submit, that we are plenty capable of deciding who to vote for in our own elections. Do we really need someone from “neeewww yoorrkk city!” or some other big city telling us how to vote in our elections?
The main issues in this year’s elections are public education, health care, and our state’s crumbling infrastructure. We have candidates who are running on these issues and we have candidates who are attempting to distract from their record on these issues. We are plenty capable of deciding who is best for our state without the interference of outside special interest groups or outside personalities. If a candidate cannot get elected on his or her own merits, then perhaps that candidate should not be elected.
In the governor’s race, for example, we have two candidates who have been in office for more than a decade. They have proven records and have had the opportunity to campaign on platforms to address public education, health care, and our state’s crumbling infrastructure. No amount of self-serving partisan endorsements or outside special interest money can change the candidates’ records. Does the candidate have a record of supporting public education or opposing fully funding public education? Does the candidate have a record of trying to stop the closure of our rural hospitals or does the candidate wish for the state’s health care crisis to continue? Does the candidate want to pass a comprehensive road bill or does the candidate have a record of not acting regarding our crumbling infrastructure?
Catchy phrases, slick commercials, scare tactics, and partisan endorsements by powerful politicians can’t change the facts. And what is important in this election, as Dragnet’s Sgt. Friday would say, are “just the facts.”
In other Tupelo news, the great positive recognition keeps coming in for the All-America City. Recently ShivarWeb, a do-it-yourself and entrepreneur website, named Tupelo as one of the top 20 cities in the nation with a population under 50,000 people for starting a new business. This type of positive reinforcement of the friendly business climate and can-do spirit here in Tupelo is always great to see.
I would also like to congratulate Clay Coleman, owner of Clay’s House of Pig (C.H.O.P) here in Tupelo, for being recognized by the Food Network as having the best ribs in the State of Mississippi. The Tupelo foodie trend continues to grow and grow as we become even more of a destination city.
This week our fair city is the host of the Mississippi Municpal League’s annual Small Town Conference. Several hundred elected officials from all over the state will be in town to learn how to better represent their communities. While they are here they will also have an opportunity to explore our wonderful city and experience first hand what makes our city so special.
Tupelo is known far and wide for our great hospitality and I hope that it is on full display as we host leaders from all over the state.