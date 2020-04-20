A few days ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci commented with his signature cautious optimism in regard to where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m a very cautious person, but we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” Fauci said when asked if the worst was behind us.
I respect and have a great deal of confidence in Dr. Fauci. Through this health crisis he has emerged a hero, advising and guiding us with his wisdom and expertise. He advised that we be cautiously optimistic as we enter into a different phase of this crisis. I agree. We do see light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue with great caution.
Each state is in a different phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that each state will reopen businesses and public facilities at different times. In Mississippi we are at the peak, or we certainly hope so based on projections. Gov. Reeves extended the shelter-in-place executive order for another week, ending on April 27. The City of Tupelo followed suit, extending our shelter-in-place order to mirror the state’s order. We are hoping that one more week will enable us to reopen businesses with more confidence. As we move toward reopening businesses, what exactly will this look like?
As most of us get ready go back to work, and integrate friends and public gatherings back into our lives, we must remain vigilant. COVID-19 threatens to reappear in subsequent waves if we do not continue following CDC guidelines. It is imperative that we continue these best practices both in the workplace and home so we do not continue to spread the virus.
As a city, we will continue to give as many updates as possible through press briefings, social media, and other means. We have tried our best to be as proactive as possible throughout this crisis and will continue to do so until the pandemic subsides. We are facing a new normal. As we all prepare to get back to life as we know it, we must face the harsh reality of a new viral threat to our health and our economy.
Please take time to study reliable information and talk to health care professionals about how to appropriately adjust your daily routines and your business operations with COVID-19 as now part of our world. Globally, we have survived the bubonic plague, Spanish Flu, SARS, ZIKA, and many other health threats to humanity. We will likewise survive COVID-19. What remains to be seen is whether we can sustain a continued effort to minimize the number of people who get sick and die from this deadly disease.
Please join in the effort to listen to our medical professionals and minimize the risk to all. We will continue to put our faith and trust in God and heed His biblical words in 3 John 1:2, “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”