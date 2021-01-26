The citizens of Tupelo have long had a reputation of being progressive and creating unique solutions for seemingly insurmountable problems.
One striking example of this can-do spirit happened in 1991. There were no five lane roads in Tupelo at the time, vehicular movement around the city was becoming stagnant, and there was no money in the city budget to offer relief. City leadership went to the citizens with an unprecedented proposal: “Will you tax yourselves with an extra 10 mil tax for five years in order to have good roads?”
The response from the people was, “yes we will,” and Major Thoroughfare Program was born.
The program has been the envy of communities across the state and region – people willing to tax themselves in order to improve their lives. Major Thoroughfare projects have improved streets to ensure safety and improve traffic flow, spurred economic growth, and been a catalyst for improving the quality of life for the citizens of the city of Tupelo. Every five years, the people are asked whether they will make that choice again. And six times over 30 years, they have rallied together and chosen to spur our city forward.
Next Tuesday, Feb. 2, the citizens of Tupelo are being asked to consider the choice once more. And once again, the people of Tupelo will have the opportunity to continue the vision of a better Tupelo by voting “YES” to Major Thoroughfare Plan Phase VII.
In 1991, MTP’s Statement of Purpose read, “It is the purpose of the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program to present a comprehensive and concise program designed to construct a major thoroughfare system of streets which will accommodate existing and projected needs on a level sufficient to insure continued economic growth and quality of life for the citizens of the City of Tupelo. This Program shall address not only needs for which a city is responsible but needs for which the state and federal governments are responsible and/or will be asked to assist. This Program shall address not only current needs but needs for the near- and long-term future. It shall provide strategies sufficient for complete implementation of the Program.”
MTP has stayed true to its mission, and we are reaping the benefits thirty years later. It’s quite remarkable to see the MTP body of work and accomplishments in Tupelo.
Phase I – 1992-1996
Gloster Street:
• Garfield Street to Kings Creek Bridge
• Jefferson Street to McCullough Boulevard
• Crosstown
• McCullough Boulevard to MDOT
• Barnes Crossing Intersection
Jackson Street:
• Clayton Avenue intersection
• Joyner Avenue intersection
Coley Road:
• Coley Road and Jackson Street intersection
• Coley Road and Chesterville Road intersection
Cliff Gookin Boulevard:
• Cliff Gookin and Tupelo High School intersection
• Cliff Gookin and South Gloster Street intersection
Eason Boulevard:
• Eason Boulevard and Green Street intersection
Phase II – 1997-2001
Gloster Street:
• MDOT to Sams Club
West Main Street:
• Milford Street to Monument Street
• Monument Street to Thomas Street
• Thomas Street to Natchez Trace Parkway
• Natchez Trace Parkway to Coley Road
Phase III – 2002-2006
McCullough Boulevard:
• Highway 78 to Mount Vernon Road
Coley Road
• Jackson Street to McCullough Boulevard
• Chesterville Road to Jackson Street
• West Main Street to Chesterville Road
Eason Boulevard:
• Town Creek to Veterans Boulevard
• Green Street to Gloster Street
Cliff Gookin Boulevard:
• Natchez Trace Parkway to Main Street
• Thomas Street to Natchez Trace Parkway
• Lawndale to Thomas Street
Phase IV – 2007-2011
Northern Loop Project:
• McCullough Boulevard to Highway 78
• Highway 78 to Mount Vernon Road
• Mount Vernon Road to Natchez Trace
• Natchez Trace to North Gloster Street
• Natchez Trace Bridge
South Gloster Street:
• Garfield Street to South Green/Highway 6
East Main Street:
• Highway 45 to Eason Boulevard
Phase V – 2012-2016
East Main Street:
• Green Street to Veterans Boulevard
• Highway 6 to Willow Road
Highway 78:
• Highway 78 Bridge (Loop Road)
Phase VI – 2017-2021
Thomas Street:
• Thomas Street Extended–Highway 6 Interchange
Barnes Crossing:
• Barnes Crossing Extended Roadway
Coley Road:
• Coley Road and West Jackson Intersection Improvements
• Coley Road and McCullough Intersection Improvements
Jackson Street:
• Clayton Avenue to Madison Street
• Coley Road to Airpark Road
Lumpkin Street:
• Lumpkin Street Intersection Realignment
Traffic Signal Timing and Optimization:
• Multiple locations
The next five years of Major Thoroughfare projects, Phase VII, will include work in the Jackson Street area, Eason Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard, Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street, new road from West Barnes Crossing Road to west side of Gloster Street, McPherson Road realignment with Highway 6, redesign and new construction of intersection at US 45, McCullough Boulevard and Hilda Avenue, and maintenance of arterial and major collection roads of MTP. For detailed information on these MTP projects and other city election information, visit www.tupeloms.gov.
Please vote YES next Tuesday, February 2, for the continuation of the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program. Your support ensures our future for better roads and a better city for all of us.