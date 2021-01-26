Jason Shelton

The citizens of Tupelo have long had a reputation of being progressive and creating unique solutions for seemingly insurmountable problems.

One striking example of this can-do spirit happened in 1991. There were no five lane roads in Tupelo at the time, vehicular movement around the city was becoming stagnant, and there was no money in the city budget to offer relief. City leadership went to the citizens with an unprecedented proposal: “Will you tax yourselves with an extra 10 mil tax for five years in order to have good roads?”

The response from the people was, “yes we will,” and Major Thoroughfare Program was born.

The program has been the envy of communities across the state and region – people willing to tax themselves in order to improve their lives. Major Thoroughfare projects have improved streets to ensure safety and improve traffic flow, spurred economic growth, and been a catalyst for improving the quality of life for the citizens of the city of Tupelo. Every five years, the people are asked whether they will make that choice again. And six times over 30 years, they have rallied together and chosen to spur our city forward.

Next Tuesday, Feb. 2, the citizens of Tupelo are being asked to consider the choice once more. And once again, the people of Tupelo will have the opportunity to continue the vision of a better Tupelo by voting “YES” to Major Thoroughfare Plan Phase VII.

In 1991, MTP’s Statement of Purpose read, “It is the purpose of the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program to present a comprehensive and concise program designed to construct a major thoroughfare system of streets which will accommodate existing and projected needs on a level sufficient to insure continued economic growth and quality of life for the citizens of the City of Tupelo. This Program shall address not only needs for which a city is responsible but needs for which the state and federal governments are responsible and/or will be asked to assist. This Program shall address not only current needs but needs for the near- and long-term future. It shall provide strategies sufficient for complete implementation of the Program.”

MTP has stayed true to its mission, and we are reaping the benefits thirty years later. It’s quite remarkable to see the MTP body of work and accomplishments in Tupelo.

Phase I – 1992-1996

Gloster Street:

Garfield Street to Kings Creek Bridge

Jefferson Street to McCullough Boulevard

Crosstown

McCullough Boulevard to MDOT

Barnes Crossing Intersection

Jackson Street:

Clayton Avenue intersection

Joyner Avenue intersection

Coley Road:

Coley Road and Jackson Street intersection

Coley Road and Chesterville Road intersection

Cliff Gookin Boulevard:

Cliff Gookin and Tupelo High School intersection

Cliff Gookin and South Gloster Street intersection

Eason Boulevard:

Eason Boulevard and Green Street intersection

Phase II – 1997-2001

Gloster Street:

MDOT to Sams Club

West Main Street:

Milford Street to Monument Street

Monument Street to Thomas Street

Thomas Street to Natchez Trace Parkway

Natchez Trace Parkway to Coley Road

Phase III – 2002-2006

McCullough Boulevard:

Highway 78 to Mount Vernon Road

Coley Road

Jackson Street to McCullough Boulevard

Chesterville Road to Jackson Street

West Main Street to Chesterville Road

Eason Boulevard:

Town Creek to Veterans Boulevard

Green Street to Gloster Street

Cliff Gookin Boulevard:

Natchez Trace Parkway to Main Street

Thomas Street to Natchez Trace Parkway

Lawndale to Thomas Street

Phase IV – 2007-2011

Northern Loop Project:

McCullough Boulevard to Highway 78

Highway 78 to Mount Vernon Road

Mount Vernon Road to Natchez Trace

Natchez Trace to North Gloster Street

Natchez Trace Bridge

South Gloster Street:

Garfield Street to South Green/Highway 6

East Main Street:

Highway 45 to Eason Boulevard

Phase V – 2012-2016

East Main Street:

Green Street to Veterans Boulevard

Highway 6 to Willow Road

Highway 78:

Highway 78 Bridge (Loop Road)

Phase VI – 2017-2021

Thomas Street:

Thomas Street Extended–Highway 6 Interchange

Barnes Crossing:

Barnes Crossing Extended Roadway

Coley Road:

Coley Road and West Jackson Intersection Improvements

Coley Road and McCullough Intersection Improvements

Jackson Street:

Clayton Avenue to Madison Street

Coley Road to Airpark Road

Lumpkin Street:

Lumpkin Street Intersection Realignment

Traffic Signal Timing and Optimization:

Multiple locations

The next five years of Major Thoroughfare projects, Phase VII, will include work in the Jackson Street area, Eason Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard, Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street, new road from West Barnes Crossing Road to west side of Gloster Street, McPherson Road realignment with Highway 6, redesign and new construction of intersection at US 45, McCullough Boulevard and Hilda Avenue, and maintenance of arterial and major collection roads of MTP. For detailed information on these MTP projects and other city election information, visit www.tupeloms.gov.

Please vote YES next Tuesday, February 2, for the continuation of the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program. Your support ensures our future for better roads and a better city for all of us.

JASON SHELTON is the mayor of Tupelo. Readers can contact him at jason.shelton@tupeloms.gov.

