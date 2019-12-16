For the second time in the last six years, the President of the United States has declared Tupelo and Lee County, Mississippi part of a national disaster area. In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit Tupelo on April 28, 2014, President Barack Obama signed an executive order sending aid our way. In the wake of the devastation that struck our area as Tropical Storm Olga ravaged our city on October 26, 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that is sending aid our way.
On each occasion, Gov. Phil Bryant and our state’s entire delegation of senators and congressmen in Washington, D.C. joined in making the request to the president for disaster aid for our area.
What is refreshing on both occasions is that partisanship had nothing to do with the decisions made. In this era of hyper-partisanship, it is encouraging to see government work as it should.
Despite what some would have you believe, government is not inherently bad. Government is not the enemy of the people. Government can and does work to help people of all walks of life. Cooperation within government provides its citizens with needed programs, services, and in this case – disaster relief to our city. We see this in Tupelo each and every day and I am honored, as mayor, to be part of the effort in our All-America city to make Tupelo an even better place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
I am proud of our city’s response to Tropical Storm Olga. As I have previously written, our team went to work on Saturday, October 26, 2019, and immediately began following the Federal Emergency Management protocol that we learned in 2014. Don Lewis, our city’s chief operations officer, has again done a fantastic job in overseeing our city’s response to a national disaster as did all city departments in the aftermath. The immediate implementation of the Federal Emergency Management protocol will expedite the processes in the future as we seek aid from FEMA and MEMA.
While we would hope to never be forced to use our experience in disaster management or crisis control again, our team has been repeatedly battle tested and has, each time, risen to the occasion. Though the work continues, our team’s response has been swift and persistent. Cleaning up after a major storm is quite simply put, just plain hard work.
I would also again like to thank Tupelo’s City Council. Time and time again they have held special call or emergency meetings to make sure that Tupelo’s emergency responders and those with their boots on the ground had every resource available to make sure that our city’s response was as swift and thorough as possible.
On a personal note, as Jessica and I work our way through the paperwork after the loss of our home to the storm, I now understand the challenges and difficulties that homeowners face when dealing with insurance companies and other issues related to storm damage and loss. My firsthand experience provides me a unique perspective for those dealing with loss after a natural disaster.
I am thankful that the citizens of Tupelo have weathered another storm with the can-do “Tupelo Spirit” along with the support of our state and national governments. We are our best when we work together.