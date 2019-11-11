“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”–John F. Kennedy
November has a way of reminding us of our many blessings. We are embarking on the holiday season. The days and weeks from now until the new year will be full of celebrations and events in Tupelo.
One of the most meaningful of these celebrations is Veterans Day honoring the brave men and women who have defended our country and our freedoms time and time again. Their courage and self-sacrifice represent American character at its best. We celebrate their immeasurable contributions, draw inspiration from their example, and strive to give them our full support as a grateful nation.
Tupelo celebrates and honors a special Tupelo veteran, retired Air Force Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris, who exemplified extraordinary courage in the Vietnam War. Colonel Harris was 36 years old with a wife, two young daughters and a third baby on the way when his plane was shot down over Vietnam on April 4, 1965. He was the sixth American Prisoner of War captured in North Vietnam and would spend nearly eight years at the Hoa Lo prison, better known as the Hanoi Hilton.
Colonel Harris remembered once learning the Tap Code – an old, long-unused World War II method of communication through tapping on a common water pipe. He covertly taught the code to many POWs, and in turn they taught others. Simple and effective, the Tap Code quickly spread throughout the prison and became one of the most covert ways for POWs to communicate without their captors’ knowledge. It became a lifeline during their internment – a morale booster, a vehicle of unity, and a way to communicate the chain of command – and was instrumental in helping them prevail over a brutal enemy. Colonel Harris’ book “Tap Code”, recently released, chronicles his time in North Vietnam and how this unique communication method became a vital part of the POWs’ lives.
Today we will gather in Veterans Park to honor Colonel Harris and other courageous veterans with a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Veterans Park was built with the help of veterans, the City of Tupelo and the State of Mississippi. The Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Wall, F105 and newly added scatter garden are ways to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country.
Along with honoring our veterans, November is also the time we offer thanks for our many blessings. The season of thanks begins tomorrow during our Community Thanksgiving Service at Salvation Army at 11:30 a.m. It’s a time to come together and fellowship with our friends and neighbors from all walks of life – the people who make our city so very unique.
The season continues with the Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 3, in Downtown Tupelo. A Tupelo tradition started many years ago, this family-friendly parade displays the magic of Christmas delighting both young and old.
Indeed, the holidays are upon us and we will come together many times to celebrate. May we remain grateful in this season of Thanksgiving for a community like Tupelo – a place that doesn’t just utter words, but lives by them through our actions – from creating Veterans Park to coordinating and facilitating wonderful events with the Community Thanksgiving Service and Tupelo Reed’s Christmas Parade.
And today especially, let us not forget those who sacrificed so much in order for us to have these reasons to celebrate – our veterans.