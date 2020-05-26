Yesterday was Memorial Day and I, along with our administration, City Council, and keynote speaker Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims, who is also a colonel in the Mississippi National Guard, had the honor of participating in the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park.
It is always a somber occasion remembering the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes, the servicemen and women who answered America’s call and paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. We also remember the families of the fallen. They are joined together and bound by loss in a way most of us cannot even imagine. When we think of the sacrifice of life and the families left behind, how can we possibly thank them enough? And shouldn’t our gratitude go beyond one single day to honor them? We should take the time, not only Memorial Day but every day to reflect, pray, and offer thanks to our fallen. For those who never left the battlefields, we must hold them up in our city and honor their memories.
The United States has fought 12 major wars and numerous smaller skirmishes in its history. Memorial Day dates back to when a few towns and cities began honoring those who died in the Civil War. In 1868, Gen. John A. Logan designated May 30 as “Decoration Day,” the purpose of which would be “strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.” The holiday was renamed Memorial Day after World War I to honor the fallen from all wars. In 1971 it was declared a federal holiday, with America deeply embroiled in the Vietnam War.
The total number of Americans killed in all U.S. wars is more than 1.1 million. They were our sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, and friends. Their courage can never be rightfully repaid, but we can do our best to honor their memory.
Traditionally, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. In years past, we would be making our vacation plans, planning our outdoor home projects, filling our calendar with ballgame dates, and sending our children to summer camps. However, this year is different. Group activities will be limited, many vacations cancelled, and ballgames and summer camps are still in question. If there was ever a summer to reflect what is really important in our lives, this is that summer. Our way of life, time with family and friends, finances, our worship services, and every basic aspect has been affected. With our usual activities on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer will look a lot different. I encourage each of you to take this time to reflect with your family, embrace and seek those things that are truly important in life.
As you reflect, I hope that you become more aware of what a great country we live in, and how fortunate we are to be here. So many courageous men and women gave their lives for us to enjoy our freedoms and way of life.
I encourage you to remain thoughtful of their sacrifice. Take some time for you and your family to visit Veterans Park. Within these beautifully manicured grounds and peaceful lake you will find so much to enjoy. From the Air Force F-105 Thunderchief to the Vietnam Wall replica, it is worth an afternoon spent with your family. And in doing this, you are honoring those heroes whom we remember on Memorial Day. Let us dedicate more time reflecting on their service and sacrifice, and live each and every day in gratitude of the precious gift they gave for our country.
May God bless and keep our fallen soldiers, our veterans and active military, and the United States of America.