Only one group of people will decide the outcome of tomorrow’s election: the people who show up to the polls and vote. Only those who participate in our democracy will decide the outcome of these crucial elections. Please take the time to go cast your ballot and let your voice be heard – Mississippi’s future is at stake.
Which candidate for each respective office will spend their term trying to make our state and local community a better place to live, work, learn, and raise a family?
This year’s election is essentially a referendum on support for our state’s public schools. Public education is our city, county, and state’s No. 1 tool for economic development and impacts every single resident. Tupelo High School is the largest high school in the state of Mississippi and one of the city’s largest employers. The future of the Tupelo Public School District and the city of Tupelo are one and the same. If one succeeds, so will the other. If one struggles, so will the other. The success of the Tupelo Public School District is the most pressing issue facing our All-America City and we should vote accordingly.
The same is true for Lee County and the rest of the state of Mississippi. The overwhelming majority of Mississippi’s students attend public schools and our state’s best chance to rise from the bottom of so many lists is to improve the quality of public education.
Our state’s public school teachers have been very vocal in this year’s elections. It is my sincere belief that we should listen to our teachers when it comes to voting on issues which affect public education.
For at least the past six years, the Mississippi Economic Council has been sounding the alarms about our state’s infrastructure crisis. Leading their effort to get our state’s leaders to address this crisis has been the MEC’s “Blueprint Mississippi Transportation Infrastructure Task Force,” which is comprised of some of our state’s most successful entrepreneurs, business, and political leaders. Unfortunately, our state’s leaders have failed to take action to address this crisis.
Our state’s failure to address this crisis is having a direct negative impact on our city, region, and the entire state’s ability to attract new industries to employ Mississippians. It is imperative that our state pass a bipartisan comprehensive infrastructure bill to address this crisis which negatively impacts our economy and public safety. We must elect officials committed to working toward a readily available bipartisan solution.
Another crisis facing our state is health care. Unlike other states across the nation, hospitals are closing in Mississippi due to the approximately $600 million per year lost in uncompensated care. Hospitals in Mississippi are closing due to a failure of leaders to act and Mississippians are literally dying as a result. The silver lining in Mississippi’s failure to act over the past few years is that now we do not have to reinvent the wheel. We simply have to look at what is working in other states and implement those policies here. If the policies are working across the nation, they will work in Mississippi. We must elect leaders with the courage to do what is necessary to ensure our citizens have access to health care in Tupelo and across the state.
As you vote, please reflect on the issues that actually impact each and every one of us here in Mississippi. Please take a look at the candidates who are willing to work to improve our current situation.
A wise man once said that there are two ways to get to the top of an oak tree: “you can either climb it or sit on an acorn and wait.” Tomorrow we need to elect leaders who are willing to climb, not those who just sit and wait.