“This is for the one who drives the big rig, up and down the road. Or the one out in the warehouse bringing in the load. Or the waitress, the mechanic, the policeman on patrol…for everyone who works behind the scenes with a spirit you can’t replace with no machine. Hello America, let me thank you for your time.”
– Forty Hour Week, song by Alabama
Yesterday was Labor Day and for most of us, the long weekend affords us a last weekend of summer fun. It was certainly well deserved in this challenging year of 2020. Hopefully many of you had a three-day weekend to enjoy. And for those who didn’t have the opportunity, I hope you are able to take some time away very soon.
Labor Day was first celebrated on September 5, 1882 in New York City. It was meant to be a day to recognize and celebrate the impact of the working class and the importance of their contribution to our country. In 1940, Eleanor Roosevelt said that Labor Day was an occasion to “remember that this nation is founded to do away with classes and special privilege; that employer and worker have the same interest, which is to see that everyone in this nation has a life worth living.” This statement resonates deeply with me, as I believe that every single person’s work plays an important role. The American laborer has provided sanitation, transportation, education, health, food, and so much more to our country. Each of us contribute, and we are truly all connected for the betterment of our country.
No better example of this belief has been demonstrated than in this challenging year of 2020. Our frontline workers have played a vital role in keeping our city moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grocery stores provided your food needs. The truckers kept moving. Police, fire, and other city services went uninterrupted. North Mississippi Medical Center and other health providers stepped up to the call and provided health care for thousands who needed testing or in many cases, in-patient care. Our dedicated educators adapted to the situation and continued teaching virtually. While many were forced to quarantine at home, there were those who continued to go to work each and every day. To those essential workers who continued to provide our basic needs, we thank you.
America’s strong labor force continues to lead the world in production and has an economic stronghold in our world, and I believe Tupelo and Lee County contribute in a big way. We have the best work force in our state. Our people have always worked hard–and this is the reason so many manufacturers and businesses have chosen to locate here. Hard work is the key to success, and the dedication of our work force has continued to provide for Tupelo and make it the best place to live.
This pandemic has shown us the American worker is the glue that holds our society together. It’s what makes our communities run and keeps our economy afloat. This Labor Day is more significant than others. This year especially, we thank and honor all of the sacrifices made by the American worker.