This past weekend the City of Tupelo again hosted the State of Mississippi’s largest tribute to the life, legacy, and teaching of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Over the course of four days, thousands of attendees listened to speakers, musical performances, and other artistic presentations to honor Dr. King and remind us that, particularly in today’s hyper-partisan and racially tinged political climate, there is still much work to be done.
As part of our sesquicentennial celebration and Black History Month in February, it is our administration’s hope that we can all take a look at Tupelo’s history, how far we have come, and re-commit to working together for an even more unified city – where every part of our city is a great place to raise a family, work, and enjoy the many wonderful amenities of Tupelo.
In 1967 Tupelo won its first All-America City designation in large part to the peaceful manner in which we integrated our public schools. Our city opposed the violence and official resistance to progress that was so common throughout the South. Tupelo’s progressiveness has always set us apart and given us a national reputation for being a great place to live, work, play, and to locate a business.
We have two exciting events to mark Black History Month as part of our sesquicentennial celebration. On Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m., the Frank Dowsing Exhibit opens at the Oren Dunn Museum. Mr. Dowsing was a remarkable individual who helped ease racial tensions at Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University through his affable personality and his athletic prowess. On Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., we will unveil the Blues Artist Exhibit at the Gumtree Art Museum on Main Street.
While Tupelo avoided the unrest and violence that was common in other communities during the civil rights era, we still have a rich history and story to be told right here at home. To help tell that story, we have created the Civil Rights Heritage Trail throughout the city.
The markers are located as following throughout the city:
The first marker is located beside Reed’s GumTree Bookstore, where the F.W. Woolworth Company once was located. These lunch counters were popular locations for the “sit-ins” throughout the nation. Councilwoman Nettie Davis, who knew Dr. King personally, participated in these sit-ins in Tennessee as a college student. Tupelo’s Woolworth store announced that it would serve all customers in 1964.
At 593 North Green Street a marker is located in front of the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. One of Tupelo’s oldest churches, Spring Hill was a focal point for political awareness and social progress.
At the corner of Green and Tolbert Streets there is a marker for the Green Street Business District. Due to segregation that existed, this area of town became the preeminent location for the African-American business community for decades.
A marker is also located at Carver School. Before and after integration, Carver was hugely successful in football and other sports. Prior to integration, the George Washington Carver School served the African-American children of our city.
Another marker is at Robins Field where many historical events have occurred, including the famous speech by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to highlight Tupelo’s participation in his “New Deal” by becoming the nation’s first TVA City. Robins Field was the home of both the Tupelo Golden Wave and Carver Blue Devils football games. That was a rarity in the South.
At the corner of Franklin and Spring Streets there is a marker for the Dixie Belle Theatre and March of Discontent.
The final marker on the civil rights heritage trail is located in front of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau to recognize the Shake Rag community, which was relocated under federal mandate as part of Mississippi’s first urban renewal project. It is also where a little boy named Elvis first learned the blues.
I invite you to celebrate and honor Black History Month in Tupelo. There is so much to see and learn about our history.