Continued support of our Major Thoroughfare Program is crucial to our city.
MTP Chairman Greg Pirkle said, “The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program is a truly unique citizen/government partnership. The people became aware of an issue and have chosen a way to combat it. It is a cost to them, but the reward is a greatly enhanced quality of life. It is the people improving their own lives.”
Former Mayor Jack Reed, Jr. continues to see the benefits of the MTP, adding, “The Major Thoroughfare Program has been an important part of Tupelo’s progress. I strongly support continuing to use at least 20% of the funds for maintaining the roads we have built. This makes common sense. I will certainly be voting to continue the program.”
Councilman and Mayoral Candidate Markel Whittington, agreed saying, “The Major Thoroughfare Program is crucial to the economic development of Tupelo. In my 12 years as a councilman, our city has experienced tremendous growth in economic development, mostly due to Major Thoroughfare. It is the greatest self-imposed tax the citizens of Tupelo continue to support, and is the envy of other cities in Mississippi.”
Likewise, Mayoral Candidate Victor Fleitas, a longtime community advocate, stated “Our city’s infrastructure projects are the bones, central nervous system, and circulatory system for our city. Growing our infrastructure to meet the needs of our vibrant community can begin by re-authorizing the Major Thoroughfare Program.”
We are very fortunate to have two mayoral candidates who understand and care about the future of our wonderful city, and who have been actively involved for years in our city’s growth and prosperity.
The next five years of Major Thoroughfare projects, Phase VII, will include work in the Jackson Street area, Eason Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard, Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street; new road from West Barnes Crossing Road to west side of Gloster Street; McPherson Road realignment with Highway 6; redesign and new construction of intersection at US 45, McCullough Boulevard and Hilda Avenue; and maintenance of arterial and major collection roads of MTP.
For detailed information on these MTP projects and other city election information, visit www.tupeloms.gov.
The positive impact of this program cannot be overstated, and it is crucial to our future growth to continue this program. Please vote “YES” today for the continuation of the Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Program. Your support ensures our future for better roads and a better city for all of us.
On another note, I want to take this opportunity to brag on our award-winning Parks and Recreation Department. Tupelo Parks and Recreation recently won awards from the Mississippi Recreation and Park Association for their programs during the past year. The awards they received included the Hayward “Bo” Phillips Design Award of Merit for the Synthetic Turf Project, the Recreation Programming Award of Merit for Tupelo Fit, the Special Event Award of Merit for the Drive Thru Dudies Burger Festival, the Arts and Humanities Award of Merit for the Black History Month Program, and the Award of Excellence in Special Events Sports Programming for USA Synchronized Swimming Masters National Championships.
Congratulations to our Parks and Recreation Department for a job well done!