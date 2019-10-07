Don’t be fooled by the Chicken Little and the sky is falling and fear mongering political commercials that you see on television and receive in the mail. There are politicians who are afraid of losing by running on their own record and special interests who are seeking to make money that would like for you to believe that bipartisan solutions will not work in Mississippi. Bi-partisan solutions can and will work in Mississippi and we only have to look to our neighbors in Louisiana to see proof of the success that working together can bring to a state.
Under Democrat Gov. Jon Bel Edwards and the Republican controlled Louisiana Legislature, our neighboring state has seen their economy rebound, invested in public education, invested in their state’s infrastructure, and have not seen the widespread closing of rural hospitals that we have experienced here in Mississippi. By working together and seeking practical, common sense solutions, Louisiana has experienced great success over the past four years – a remarkable turn-around for our neighbors who were in dire straits when Gov. Edwards took office.
What Louisiana has not experienced is the doom and gloom that some folks will say will happen if you elect a Democrat and if we don’t stand up to some mysterious or fictional scarecrow that has been created for political gain.
Right here in north Mississippi, the positives of bipartisan solutions are everywhere. My good friend and fellow Democrat, Public Commissioner Brandon Presley, has led the charge to bring broadband internet to rural areas all across Mississippi. Commissioner Presley has been a tireless advocate for growing small businesses and helping everyday people have a better quality of life all across our state.
What north Mississippi has not experienced is the doom and gloom that some folks will say will happen if you elect a Democrat and if we don’t stand up to some mysterious or fictional scarecrow that has been created for political gain.
We have also seen the positives of bipartisan solutions right here at home. For the past six years we have seen record breaking economic growth in Tupelo, no new taxes, fiscally responsible budgeting, and increased investments in our city’s infrastructure, more quality of life opportunities and facilities, as well as a commercial and residential construction boom. Our All-America City is growing like never before and is a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. Our public school system is the pride of the city and achieving at the highest levels.
What Tupelo has not experienced is the doom and gloom that some folks will say will happen if you elect a Democrat and if we don’t stand up to some mysterious or fictional scarecrow that has been created for political gain.
Common sense solutions to real world problems exist and can be implemented if we are willing to work together to achieve the right outcome. I believe that we can all continue to learn from the words of President John F. Kennedy: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”