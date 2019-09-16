This past Thursday, by a six to one vote, the Tupelo city council approved the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. I am extremely excited that we had an overwhelming level of support for a fiscally responsible budget that did not include any tax increases, did not include any new debt, did not utilize any municipal reserve or rainy-day funds, and which continued our culture of savings, best practices, and pay as you go philosophies.
It is equally exciting that six of our council members supported giving each of our team members and municipal retirees a three percent pay raise. The men and women employed by the city of Tupelo work extremely hard each and every day to provide outstanding city services and make our city run smoothly. While we were fortunate to be able to provide a one percent raise a few years ago, it is a great thing that we were able to provide the first meaningful raise to these extraordinary team members in almost three years. Decades ago the city of Tupelo also had its own retirement system, before each employee became a member of the state retirement system. We are also excited that each of these 75 retirees will see a three percent increase in their retirement benefits. Because of the economic growth of the city of Tupelo, we have been able to provide these retirees with a cost of living increase for each of the past six years at various levels.
Also included in the budget was a renewal of the city’s commitment to continue to invest in infrastructure and neighborhood revitalization at record levels. Thank you to the members of the city council who share the commitment to repairing our streets, bridges, and drainage systems all across the city. The infrastructure investments and blight removal programs are critical to both the short-term and long-term success of the city. Sound infrastructure as well as safe and attractive neighborhoods are vital to recruiting new homeowners and new businesses to our city and our administration is grateful for the majority of the council’s support to continue these initiatives.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank the members of the council who supported the budget for taking the debt management of the city seriously. Tupelo’s capital plan system is a model for the state and this council’s approval of CFO Kim Hanna’s recommendation for a continuous funding source for the program has made undertaking projects which enhance and beautify our city much easier than in years past. This year, for the first time, the council approved a pay-as-you-go portion of the capital plan along with a future list of projects what will be paid for by the issuance of bonds. This departure from years past allows our budget and accounting team to continue to manage and reduce debt while we plan for the future projects.
The general fund debt of the city of Tupelo is paid by the city’s bond and interest fund, which is a designated portion of tax revenue that goes toward debt service each year. The amount of debt being serviced by this fund has been reduced by $13 million over the past six years. This sound debt management by our budget and accounting team allows Tupelo to maintain the highest bond rating in the state of Mississippi and to continue to have the financial strength to be more aggressive in infrastructure improvements, neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and quality of life initiatives.
Thanks to our many local employers, the residential and commercial construction boom in our city, along with an extremely robust local economy, our city is in sound financial shape. Thanks to our city council’s proactive actions and the prudent recommendations from our budget and accounting team, our city’s government is doing a good job at our most important job – being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.