“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”
–Dolly Parton
We’ve seen our share of storms these last several months. The pandemic has affected our livelihoods, rearranged our plans and sadly, shattered the lives of thousands who have lost loved ones. For many, it is a difficult task to remain grateful this Thanksgiving season. Many will ask, “What is there possibly to feel grateful for in 2020?”
We must remain thankful, because even amidst our darkest hours, there are blessings.
The pandemic has presented an opportunity which forces us to think about what we as individuals, families, friends, employees, employers, businesses and organizations truly care about. We have discovered gratitude in some of the simplest things we took for granted in our pre-pandemic lives. The past several months taught us to appreciate the smallest of gifts. When our lives are filled with such unpredictability, this is the time we need gratefulness the most. Living in gratitude can help calm us, reduce our fears and expectations, and open us to greater clarity. It is true that gratitude cannot dispel sickness and suffering, but it can change our attitude to these challenges and impact how we respond.
Thanksgiving is the time to reflect on all things that we are thankful for, and each of us has been blessed. Let us count our blessings! Reflect with gratitude the sacrifices of health and service workers and those working overtime to research, formulate and test a vaccination to rid us of this virus. Appreciate your family and friends now even more than ever before. Be thankful that modern technology has afforded us the opportunity to stay connected with our loved ones. Instead of focusing on how much has been lost during this pandemic, take note of all the blessings that remain. This global pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives and caused great hardship for many people, but some good has come from it, too. It has brought people together for a common purpose, creating a sense of solidarity that we’re all in this together. It has been a blessing for me to see how our city has accommodated, helped and supported each other.
So much has changed in a short period of time – the world around us, our neighborhoods, gathering places, schools, the places we work and call home. Life in the midst of COVID-19 has sparked fear, frustration and anxiety. It is easy for these negative distractions and criticism to creep in and overshadow our blessings. But now, more than ever, we must remain positive, work together, and focus all of our energy into defeating this pandemic and the challenges associated with it. Despite the pandemic, we can choose faith, hope and love in our lives. These virtues direct us toward gratitude.
In Romans 5, Paul said “We know suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit.”
Working together, we will get through this. There will be a rainbow after this storm. Until then, I encourage you to have a renewed spirit of positivity, resolve and gratitude. I am continuing to pray for our city. Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.